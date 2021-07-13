Emory's doctors occupy almost half of Atlanta Magazine's 2021 'Top Doctors' ranking

Sammy Williams/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Emory doctors made up nearly half of Atlanta magazine's "Top Doctors" ranking for 2021. Atlanta magazine's July edition is available on newsstands, and subscribers should have received their copy at home.

Nearly half of the doctors named in Atlanta magazine's "Top Doctors" issue for 2021 are Emory Healthcare, Emory Healthcare Network, Emory medical staff, or Emory University School of Medicine faculty.

This year, 490 Emory doctors were named on the list of "Top Doctors" — more than any other health system in Atlanta.

For the past 25 years, Castle Connolly Top Doctors has been the official source for the list, assisting consumers in finding America's best doctors and hospitals. A portion in this month's edition also asks doctors how the healthcare system should or will alter as the world returns to normal after COVID-19.

The organization has built a survey, research, screening, and selection system involving hundreds of thousands of physicians, as well as university medical centers, specialized hospitals, regional and community hospitals around the country. That system is to nominate outstanding doctors for the annual "Top Doctors" list.

Castle Connolly's physician-led research team uses a thorough screening method to choose outstanding doctors on a national and regional level. Doctors do not pay to be selected and featured as Castle Connolly Top Doctors, and they will not be able to do so in the future.

In 2018, Everyday Health Group, one of the world's most famous digital health care organizations, acquired Castle Connolly.

Read more about this news and some of the names listed on the magazine at Emory's official website.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.