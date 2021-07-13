Atlanta, GA

National Science Foundation's Engineering Directorate's new leader, Susan Margulies

Amy Cheribelle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16APAz_0avN42oB00
ThisisEngineering RAEng/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Susan Margulies, chair of the Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering or BME at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University, has been named to lead the National Science Foundation's Engineering Directorate.

She is the first biomedical engineer to lead the department. She supports fundamental research, promotes innovation across the country via various initiatives, and is a driving force behind the training and improvement of the engineering profession in the United States.

Margulies will leave her position as chair of the Coulter Department but will continue to teach at Georgia Tech and Emory. In mid-August, she will begin her NSF duty.

Since August 2017, Margulies has served as the chair of Coulter BME. She's leading a remarkable collaboration between a leading public engineering school and a highly regarded private medical school that graduates more women and underrepresented students than any other biomedical engineering program in the country.

She is the first woman to chair a basic science division at Emory University School of Medicine, and the second woman to lead Georgia Tech's College of Engineering in its history.

Margulies also formed a new executive director of learning and training role to formalize the integration of advanced teaching approaches established through federal and foundation funds.

Margulies said she hopes to establish relationships in her new post across business, foundations, academia and around the world, just as she did in the Coulter Department and during her career, to assist NSF to solve some of the most significant issues in science and engineering.

You can read more about her career journey here.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bdad57ca5e7d5306abc100b6f4c9aad7.blob

Writer and Georgia native covering local stories

Atlanta, GA
530 followers
Loading

More from Amy Cheribelle

Atlanta, GA

Fundraising for the University of Georgia reached $205.2 Million for the 2021 Fiscal Year

ATLANTA, GA — the University of Georgia raised $205.2 million in the fiscal year of 2021, and this number came from a total of 69,573 donors. UGA President Jere W. Morehead said with the pandemic situation going on, this high level of support from all the donors is truly inspiring. This support will be really helpful for both students and the university, especially in facing challenges during the pandemic.Read full story
Gainesville, GA

Why you should visit Atlanta Botanical Garden

ATLANTA, GA — If you’re looking for a great place to relax and rejuvenate yourself or hang out with your friends, family or partner in Atlanta this summer. The Atlanta Botanical Garden is one of your best alternatives.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Top 3 Yoga Classes in Atlanta for Your Peace of Mind

ATLANTA, GA - As you might already know, exercise and physical activity have a lot of benefit to our bodies—helping you to maintain your weight, lower your risk of heart diseases, improve your mental health as well as your mood, and more.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

The National Science Foundation granted $3.6 million for research and education in Clark Atlanta University

ATLANTA, GA - The National Science Foundation granted Clark Atlanta University's Departments of Chemistry and Physics a $3.6 million education and research funding in collaboration with academics from Spelman College and Cornell University.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Community Highlight: Diabetes Association of Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - In Georgia, there are around 734,800 adults or 9.9% of the Georgia adult population, reported with diabetes in 2012. Diabetes is one of a chronic diseases that happens when your blood glucose, also known as blood sugar, is too high, and the insulin produced within your body from your pancreas to lower the blood glucose doesn't work well enough. Blood glucose is everyone's primary source of energy and is produced from the food you eat.Read full story
Kennesaw, GA

Kennesaw State engineering professor awarded National Science Foundation CAREER grant

KENNESAW, GA — Yizeng Li, a professor at Kennesaw State University, has been awarded a $526,000 National Science Foundation CAREER grant to further her study of cell migration and launch an undergraduate research initiative.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

August 3 Conference on the Rise of COVID-19 Cases

ATLANTA, GA — Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will be holding a press conference regarding the rise of COVID-19 cases and the Covid-related crime wave. The conference will be attended by Chief Rodney Bryant of the Atlanta Police Department and Dr. Carlos del Rio, a Distinguished Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Emory University School of Medicine and the Executive Associate Dean for Emory at Grady.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

More public safety and road improvements programs will soon be executed in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA—Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms moves forward with more legislative agendas after receiving approval from the City Council. After finishing with three agendas last June to improve public safety, vaccine equity, and the arts, now the near-future agendas will focus on public safety and road improvements.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Researchers from the University of Georgia developed online training to prevent domestic violence

ATLANTA, GA — Researchers from the University of Georgia or UGA developed online training to increase the religious influence as part of the efforts to prevent domestic violence, especially in Korean American communities.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Hillside needs volunteers for its After School program

ATLANTA, GA — Hillside, Inc needs volunteers to be the facilitators of its After School program. As facilitators, volunteers will be responsible for planning and managing one to two hours of activities program held for children receiving mental health treatment at Hillside.Read full story
Douglas County, GA

Douglas Library Needs a Library Assistant

DOUGLASVILLE, GA — Douglas County is hiring part-time library assistants positioned in Douglas Library, Douglasville, GA. The assistant will be paid around $12 per hour with no benefits. The recruitment will open until the positions are filled.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

2021 Crime is Toast Awards to Take Place on October 27

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta Police Foundation will be holding the Annual Crime is Toast Breakfast to honor men and women of the Atlanta Police Department who put their lives on the line every day for the safety of the city.Read full story
Fulton County, GA

Two Fulton County Schools's alumni create UpBeat Music App to sync musical contents

FULTON COUNTY - Two alumni of Fulton County Schools, Seth Radman and Sudarshan Muralidhar, created an app called UpBeat Music App. The app is designed to sync pre-recorded as well as live musical content from many sources.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Quynh 'Q' Trinh realized movie cuisines into realistic menu

ATLANTA, GA—Since Quynh "Q" Trinh saw actor Gene Wilder bite into the flower-shaped teacup in the original "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," she has been wanting to taste movies' foods.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Gwinnett County Public Library is giving passes to Zoo Atlanta and Park for the summer

ATLANTA, GA - Gwinnett County Public Library gives special passes to Zoo Atlanta and Park for budget-friendly summer days. The Georgia Public Library Service (GPLS) is in partnership with the Georgia Environmental Facilities Authority (GEFA). This partnership is aimed to help Georgia "Go Green".Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Georgia Power assesses damage and restores power after Tropical Storm Elsa

ATLANTA, GA - A hundred Georgia Power workers have assessed the damage and worked to bring back power to customers who are impacted by Tropical Storm Elsa on July 8. Around 6,350 customers were without power on Thursday starting at 11:30am. This happened because of the storm. Most of the outages took place in Chatham, Effingham, and Glynn counties in Southeast Georgia.Read full story
Fulton County, GA

Fulton County is looking for a Court Accountant Manager

FULTON COUNTY, GA - Fulton County Government is opening the position of Court Accountant Manager. The Court Accountant Manager supports administrative and supervisory work in the management of departmental accounting functions for all day-to-day operations.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta's Mercer graduate student chosen as speaker for National Math + Science Initiative

ATLANTA, GA — Ashlee Lee, a Ph.D. candidate in Mercer University’s College of Education, was chosen to become a speaker in the National Math + Science Initiative teacher professional development program.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

The Karsh Family Foundation gives new scholarship for KIPP students at Spelman University

KIPP (Knowledge Is Power Program) is a statewide network of open enrollment and college-preparatory public charter schools. Through the scholarship, they will have a direct path to Spelman College.Read full story
Fulton County, GA

Disaster Recovery Manager: Job vacancy at the Fulton County Government

FULTON COUNTY, GA - Fulton County Government is looking for a Disaster Recovery Manager to support the Information Technology Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity plans and operations for Fulton County.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy