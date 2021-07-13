National Science Foundation's Engineering Directorate's new leader, Susan Margulies

ThisisEngineering RAEng/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — Susan Margulies, chair of the Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering or BME at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University, has been named to lead the National Science Foundation's Engineering Directorate.

She is the first biomedical engineer to lead the department. She supports fundamental research, promotes innovation across the country via various initiatives, and is a driving force behind the training and improvement of the engineering profession in the United States.

Margulies will leave her position as chair of the Coulter Department but will continue to teach at Georgia Tech and Emory. In mid-August, she will begin her NSF duty.

Since August 2017, Margulies has served as the chair of Coulter BME. She's leading a remarkable collaboration between a leading public engineering school and a highly regarded private medical school that graduates more women and underrepresented students than any other biomedical engineering program in the country.

She is the first woman to chair a basic science division at Emory University School of Medicine, and the second woman to lead Georgia Tech's College of Engineering in its history.

Margulies also formed a new executive director of learning and training role to formalize the integration of advanced teaching approaches established through federal and foundation funds.

Margulies said she hopes to establish relationships in her new post across business, foundations, academia and around the world, just as she did in the Coulter Department and during her career, to assist NSF to solve some of the most significant issues in science and engineering.

You can read more about her career journey here.

