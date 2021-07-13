Puppet Playdate: Aesop’s Fantastical Fables by The Center for Puppetry Arts

Volha Milovich/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA — The Center for Puppetry Arts, a place that has introduced people to the art of puppetry, will hold a Digital Puppet Show entitled Puppet Playdate: Aesop’s Fantastical Fables on July 17.

This digital show will be presented for individuals and families via Zoom and bring a story of Aesop, a servant, and his sidekick Cecil the Lion. They will share some stories of what made the servant famous for his fables.

The performance includes three classic tales, The Lion and the Mouse, The Boy who Cried Wolf and The Tortoise and the Hare.

These all will be performed by the Digital Learning Artist-In-Residence at the Center for Puppetry Arts, Jeffery Zwartjes. Zwartjes is an Atlanta-based theater artist, illustrator and puppeteer from San Antonio. He used to create, build and design sets for several shows. He is also a freelance illustrator and comic artist.

Other than this digital puppet show, there are also Puppet Playdate: Camp Whachyawannado that will be held on August 21, and Puppet Playdate: The Little Red Hen & the Grain of Wheat on September 18.

Puppet Playdate: Camp Whachyawannado will be a forty-minute puppet interactive performance that includes various types of physical activity to make the students moving and grooving.

Puppet Playdate: The Little Red Hen & the Grain of Wheat will tell a story of a hen who finds and tries to harvest a grain of wheat. This story will give students lessons of hard work and responsibility.

The digital show on July 17 and August 21 are offered for children aged 4 – 8 and on September 18 is offered for children aged 6 – 10.

The ticket for all shows can be purchased on their website. Remember, you have to purchase the ticket at least one hour before the event to receive your Zoom link in time.

