Butternut Creek Festival on July 17 & 18 in Blairsville, Georgia

BLAIRSVILLE, GA — Butternut Creek Festival, one of the finest juried arts and craft shows in the southeast, will be held on July 17 and 18.

A signed proclamation by Union County Commissioner Lamar Paris on July 17, 2008, made the Butternut Creek Festival the county's official arts and crafts show. This festival has also been designated as a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society from 2009 to 2018.

About 10.000 – 14.000 visitors come to this festival each year, and over thirty-five percent of them come from outside the local area.

This festival will be full of a showcase of the work of up to seventy artists and craftsmen in various categories, including fine art, fabric art and metalworking.

This festival gives an opportunity for local artists and craftsmen to sell and share their works with the general public as well as for local non-profit organizations to educate and gain support from their local community.

This event also features great musical entertainment, a live art demonstration,and plenty of delicious food.

If you live near Blairsville, you’re lucky because this festival is held annually at Meeks Park, Blairsville.

On July 17, the festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on July 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission and parking are free with a shuttle service from the parking lots to the show site. Please be noted, pets are not allowed in Meeks Park since it’s prohibited by the Union County rules.

If you’re interested to come, make sure to mark your calendar so you won’t miss it.

