556 Book Chicks Will Hold The Annual Atlanta Kick Back on July 17

ATLANTA, GA—The 5th 556 Book Chicks Annual Book Festival The Atlanta Kick Back, finally back on July 17 after being canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

556 Book Chicks is an award-winning book club founded in 2012. It started as a book club and now has grown into one of Atlanta’s largest urban Book Signing Festival.

The festival will hold from 11 – 3pm at Georgia International Convention Center (GICC) 2000 Convention Center Concourse Atlanta, GA 30337.

All readers are free to come and join this event. This festival can be a great opportunity for you to be under the same roof with many amazing authors—some of them may be your favorites.

You can check out all the participating authors or vendors here.

There are various book genres that will be displayed, including urban fiction, horror, street lit, poetry, and mystery.

You may also get a chance to win giveaways, raffles, and more at this festival.

If you’re driving from Downtown and North Atlanta, these directions will help you go to the location:

I-75/85 South. Take I-85 south. Exit Camp Creek Parkway (exit #72). Follow the signs for Camp Creek Parkway. Once on Camp Creek Parkway at the first traffic light, turn left into the Gateway Center. The Gateway Center Arena @ College Park will be on the right.

Don’t forget to check their website to find out more about the festival and if you’re interested to join, you can register here.

“It has been an awesome event since starting where can you go for free and see this many authors and can purchase books, take pictures with authors and converse, being an avid reader, I feel like a kid in a candy store when I arrive until I leave.” Joyce Dickerson on facebook.

