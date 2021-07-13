Georgia Power Vogtle Unit 3's update on Hot Functional Testing

Sigmund/Unsplash

ATLANTA, GA - During hot functional testing, Georgia Power's Vogtle Unit 3 plant met normal operating pressure and temperature. Plant systems will be evaluated at normal operating pressures and temperatures during the next several weeks.

The last series of major tests for the new nuclear unit before fuel loading was marked by the start of hot functional testing on April 25 . The testing is an important step in getting the plant up and running and providing consumers with a steady, carbon-free energy supply for the next 60 to 80 years.

Hot functional testing is carried out to ensure that all reactor components and systems are working properly and that the reactor is ready for fuel loading. The site operator is now running Unit 3 plant systems at normal operating pressure and temperature without nuclear fuel as part of the testing.

The heat produced by the unit's four reactor coolant pumps is being used to maintain the temperature and pressure of plant systems at normal operating levels, and the unit's main turbine will be brought to normal operating speed using steam from the plant. Operators can also practice and validate operations ahead of time, if necessary.

Carbon-free Energy Source

The new Vogtle units are an important element of Georgia Power's commitment to provide consumers with safe, clean, reliable, and cheap energy, and they will help Southern Company achieve its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The two additional units at Plant Vogtle will be able to power more than 500,000 homes and businesses once they are functioning. Keeping a stable and cheap energy infrastructure that draws new investment, sustains economic growth, and produces jobs also requires a varied fuel mix, which includes nuclear.

