Belmont, MA

World record-holder Becca Pizzi has run more in a week than most will in a lifetime. Her story inspires folks everyday.

American Household News

Massachusetts woman conquered one of the greatest feats in marathon running. Twice. Her "legacy in progress" includes raising scholarship funds for student athletes in her hometown.

By COSMO MACERO JR.

Becca Pizzi likes to say running is in her DNA. With what she has accomplished, it's easy to see why.

The native of Belmont, MA achieved one of the greatest athletic feats imaginable in 2016 when she became the first American woman to complete the World Marathon Challenge - a grueling week-long odyssey to run seven marathons on seven different continents in seven days. In so doing she set the women's world record for fastest average marathon time (3:55:11) across all seven races.

Then in 2018, she did it again. This time Pizzi set the record for fastest overall time to complete the challenge, including travel time between all seven continents: 6 days, 8 hours, 12 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPZjp_0bKXSwQ700
Photo from BeccaPizzi.com

Both of her World Marathon Challenge triumphs are accomplishments that boggle the mind for any layperson non-runner, most recreational runners, and perhaps even many of the elite few in America (less than 1 percent) who have successfully completed a single 26.2 mile marathon.

The Challenge involves training for months or years, running the marathons, and enduring the travel between Novo (Antarctica), Cape Town (South Africa), Perth (Australia), Dubai (Asia), Madrid (Europe), Fortaleza (South America), and Miami (North America). In some of the climates - Antarctica in particular - heavy-duty winter gear and specialized running shoes for snowpack further complicate the mission. In other locations, hot race-day temperatures become oppressive and dangerous.

"When I learned about the World Marathon Challenge, I immediately wanted to compete in this event," Pizzi said prior to her first global Challenge in 2016. "This race and representing USA as the first American female runner to run this, means everything to me. But above all, I am doing this to inspire people!"

Indeed, Pizzi has not only inspired those locally who hope to follow some version of her path as a former Belmont High School competitive runner; she has built on her athletic accomplishments and hard-earned name recognition to establish the Becca Pizzi Foundation, which funds scholarships for Belmont student-athletes. The sixth annual Becca Pizzi 5k road race happens Sunday, August 8 in Belmont, MA: the Foundation's premier fundraising event.

A look at the 2018 World Marathon Challenge race in Cape Town, South Africa - Runner's World

Long before Pizzi attacked the World Marathon Challenge, she was accumulating an impressive list of running achievements and establishing her own brand of elite athleticism. Her first race was when she was seven years old. She competed in high school and college, and over the years Pizzi has run more than 80 marathons, including 18 Boston marathons, and qualified for races in 34 U.S. states. She is a volunteer coach for several Boston-area running clubs, a product ambassador for trail running gear, and a familiar and popular employee at a local Belmont ice cream parlor. She also owns and runs a daycare business.

"Running is in my DNA. My dad is a runner and inspired me to start running when I was six years old," Pizzi explains in a profile and background piece on her web site, BeccaPIzzi.com. "I’m every runner…a real person that faces the challenges of everyday life, while making time for my sport that I am so passionate about."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CeEf6_0bKXSwQ700
Runner's World image

Pizzi's adolescent daughter was the one who gave the record-setting runner the official green light to try and repeat her remarkable 2016 accomplishment two years later. “She’s my number one fan,” Pizzi told Runner’s World in February 2018. “She believes in me more than I believe in me.”

The final leg of the 2018 World Marathon Challenge - Runner's World

Pizzi's 5k run to support her scholarship foundation has grown to include more than 500 runners - with corporate sponsorships from Cambridge Trust Bank, a regional fitness franchise called Fitness Together, and the Lyon-Waugh Auto Group - which specializes in luxury brands such as Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar, Audi, and Porsche.

This Runner's World story from 2018 documents Pizzi's record-setting performance in that year's World Marathon Challenge, which required crossing 16 time zones in fewer than seven days and using the flight time for recovery and rehab from the tremendous physical strain.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_0602df9a1b212be1d19d192125313ba0.blob

Newsmakers, authors, artists, business leaders, innovators and agitators. Usable news and information for the busy American household. Local stories about inspiring people and their communities.

Boston, MA
863 followers
Loading

More from American Household News

It's true: You CAN find a house for nearly $20 million in New Hampshire. Actually, right now there are two of them.

You'll pay around $75,000 per month in mortgage payments for either of these luxury estates in North Hampton and Wolfeboro, NH. Nobody's living free in these two luxury New Hampshire homes. But you could definitely die happy if you've got the fortune to buy one.Read full story

These new car buyers helped drive funding for local charities just by going to the right dealership. Over $20k raised.

A White River Junction auto dealership told potential customers their car purchases would benefit three area charities. Now the organizations are splitting more than $20,000 to help support their respective missions.Read full story
2 comments
Cambridge, MA

Comedy meets venture capital? MA-based HubSpot looks to 'Shake Up' business programming with new podcast.

New business-focused podcast will mix tough questions for business innovators with humor and offbeat conversation. It will be comedy meets venture capital to form the two-person host team on a new podcast being launched by Massachusetts-based marketing giant HubSpot.Read full story

You're on top of the world if you can buy this Boston penthouse. It's $45 million to live very large at 60 stories high.

Some lucky buyer's agent will score $450,000 if their client pulls the trigger. So far it's 314 days and counting on the market at Zillow.com. Look at it this way: the average mortgage balance in Massachusetts is $261,000. For just $217,000 you can afford the most opulent penthouse living imaginable - with perfect, panoramic views of virtually everything downtown Boston has to offer.Read full story
4 comments
Massachusetts State

It's a sellers' market in Massachusetts for residential real estate. You can't get near most homes for less than $500K.

Competition is fierce. Multiple buyers angling for an edge on every listing. The most popular communities desired by many families have nothing for less than $1.2 million. Home prices in Massachusetts have hit the stratosphere - climbing by more than 25 percent since June 2020 and remaining at median prices well over $500,000 for single-family houses across the state.Read full story
1 comments
Boston, MA

Boston-based developer leads effort to create super-sustainable apartment tower in The Bronx, NY.

Work is almost complete on 425 Grand Concourse. The tower has been topped off and more than 75 percent of the building is completed. A Boston-based development company is nearing completion on a project in The Bronx, NY that will likely be the most sustainable apartment housing community ever built in the United States.Read full story

Try made-to-order family dinner for a mealtime change of pace at home. Run the kitchen like a restaurant for one night.

AHN - Eat and Run. I love eating dinner with my family. In fact, we all enjoy eating dinner together - whether it's home around the family table or out at a restaurant. Meal time is great family time, and that's something to be savored just as much as the food on your plate.Read full story
Boston, MA

Being a boater on your bucket list? There's a better way than buying a boat and being broke because you bought it.

Monthly fee boat clubs and other alternatives to ownership can help you fulfill that dream without the huge financial commitment and other hassles. There's a joke about the greatest day in your life being the day you buy a boat: and the second greatest day being the day you get rid of it.Read full story
Boston, MA

Fighting to stay on the page: Author Kyle Darcy's words are put through the paces before he allows them to make the cut.

Boston-based writer suggests a third book is in the mix to accompany 2010's 'Under Current Conditions' and 2020's 'Under The Impression.'. Kyle Darcy's first novel isn't just loosely based on his own life. It's more of a firm grip on the reality he lived for nine weeks in 1999.Read full story

Be careful in the water! Not because of the sharks. Because of the sewage. Record rainfall washes filth into MA beaches.

The record July rainfall in Massachusetts means water quality at some beaches is iffy at best. You are likely swimming with sewage or other filth if you dive into the ocean a day or two after a major storm.Read full story
3 comments
Nantucket, MA

Michelle Obama's first in-person large gathering will be on Nantucket: a four-day thought leadership conference.

The Nantucket Project announces the former First Lady will headline its 10th gathering in September. Former First Lady Michelle Obama is the headlining name in a lineup of featured guests at an annual thought leadership conference on the island of Nantucket, MA.Read full story
Massachusetts State

Newly hired workers make more in Massachusetts than almost any other state in the U.S. Information jobs driving wages.

Washington state leads the nation in compensation for newly hired employees. But MA is a close second as both states benefit from the knowledge economy. Massachusetts leaders are girding for a post-pandemic era that threatens to drain employees and job growth from the Commonwealth because of worker mobility and the high cost of living.Read full story
Massachusetts State

McKinsey: Massachusetts needs up to 200,000 new housing units and 30,000 childcare workers by 2030 to stay competitive

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed and exacerbated economic inequities in MA. Cost of living and a newly mobile workforce threatens to shift job growth elsewhere in the U.S. The skyrocketing cost of living and doing business in Massachusetts - driven by housing prices and the cost of childcare - threatens to force more jobs out of state and hurt economic growth, according to a new study commissioned by the state.Read full story
9 comments

Tap dancing is 'forever' with these U.S. Postal Service stamps. Unique American art form is honored with postage series.

The U.S. Postal Service has just unveiled a new series of 'forever' postage stamps that honor and commemorate the unique American art form of tap dance. The collection of five different stamps went on sale at Post Offices nationwide July 10 following an unveiling of the series in New York City's Times Square. The stamps were created by Broadway theater photographer Matthew Murphy, who photographed five professional dancers to create iconic images for the collection, in collaboration with the project's art director Ethel Kessler.Read full story
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts author and educator Meredith O'Brien opens up about her all-purpose writing prowess and living with MS

O'Brien's newest title 'Uncomfortably Numb' is her most personal writing journey to date. Meredith O'Brien started her writing life as a child in Western Massachusetts - filling discarded spiral notebooks with little stories she created, and reading news from the old Springfield Morning Union and afternoon Daily News into a cassette recorder.Read full story

Transit-oriented housing took a hit from pandemic. Redfin data shows home-buying trend toward auto-dependent locations.

Home pricing data from Redfin suggests "declining importance of proximity to public transportation." Demand is surging for homes in places across America where having an automobile is a must, according to new data from the real estate brokerage Redfin - representing a backslide of sorts from 'transit-oriented' housing where accsibility to public transportation has been a major selling point.Read full story
Dallas, TX

Message delivered: Striking nurses from Worcester land in Dallas and stage a rally. Talks resume with Tenet on July 9.

A group of Massachusetts nurses that flew to Dallas, TX on Wednesday to confront Tenet Healthcare over staffing ratios and other contract issues drew loud support from labor organizations during a mid-day rally outside the company's corporate headquarters.Read full story
Massachusetts State

Missed National Fried Chicken Day? Here's five great places for chicken in Massachusetts, with one standing above all.

AHN - Eat and Run. Yes - there is a National Fried Chicken Day - though the origin appears to be a little unclear. It was July 6 - just as the post-Independence Day joy over summer arriving in full measure kicked the backyard cookout and beach picnic season into high gear.Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy