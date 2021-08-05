Comedy meets venture capital? MA-based HubSpot looks to 'Shake Up' business programming with new podcast.

New business-focused podcast will mix tough questions for business innovators with humor and offbeat conversation.

It will be comedy meets venture capital to form the two-person host team on a new podcast being launched by Massachusetts-based marketing giant HubSpot.

The Cambridge, MA company, which specializes in customer relationship management (CRM) through its proprietary HubSpot platform, just announced a new weekly program - The Shake Up - spotlighting start-ups, entrepreneurs, "disruptors," and other emerging business success stories through interviews and other dynamic audio content.

The stars of the show? Comedian Alexis Gay and venture capitalist Brianne Kimmel.

The Shake Up is the latest addition to a lineup of business-oriented programming produced and distributed by the HubSpot Podcast Network. Other audio programs from HubSpot include the recently launched iDigress, Duct Tape Marketing, Success Story and Goal Digger.

... Follow

The Shake Up debuted on August 3, 2021 featuring an interview with Square founder Jim McKelvey. The weekly podcast "offers business leaders unfiltered insights into companies that dare to be different," according to a HubSpot press release announcing the new program. "Podcast episodes will feature interviews with executives from disruptive companies about their investments and go-to market strategies. Leaders will share details about the decisions they made that led to the company's growth," according to HubSpot.

"HubSpot is committed to building a next generation media company that can help scaling companies grow," said Kieran Flanagan, SVP of Marketing at HubSpot. "We believe to do this, we need to become a consistent source of education and inspiration for business builders. The announcement of our new flagship show, The Shake Up, follows other investments we've made this year, like our acquisition of The Hustle and our newly formed HubSpot Podcast Network."

Alexis Gay is a comedian and podcaster who previously led Creator Partnerships at Patreon, and hosts the "Non-Technical" podcast. Brianne Kimmel is the Founder and CEO of WorkLifeVC, which is backed by the founders of Cameo, Spotify, Twitch, Zoom and other major digital engagement brands.

"It's a balance producing a business-focused podcast that breaks away from the mold and keeps listeners entertained while still providing tangible, valuable education" said Gay, in a statement from the HubSpot press release. "That's why this partnership with HubSpot is so exciting ... I love that I learn something in every interview."

Kimmel said the program will get listeners "up close and uncomfortable with the founders of iconic companies. It's not your typical founding story podcast, we ask difficult questions to understand exactly how critical decisions were made."