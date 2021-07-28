Boston-based developer leads effort to create super-sustainable apartment tower in The Bronx, NY.

Work is almost complete on 425 Grand Concourse. The tower has been topped off and more than 75 percent of the building is completed.

A Boston-based development company is nearing completion on a project in The Bronx, NY that will likely be the most sustainable apartment housing community ever built in the United States.

The progress on 425 Grand Concourse in New York City recently surpassed 75 percent total completion, according to a press release issued earlier this month by Trinity Financial. Located in the Mott Haven neighborhood of The Bronx, the project when completed will include 277 units of affordable housing and premium amenities and neighborhood services such as a medical center, supermarket and cultural space.

It will also be home to a City University of New York (CUNY) educational center, resident lounges and a fitness room, a 3rd-floor terrace garden and a 25th-floor outdoor deck. Structural steel on the building was 'topped off' back in January. Occupancy is slated for September 2022.

The 26-story tower is being built to "Passive House" standards: meaning very little energy is required to operate heating, cooling and other building systems because it is designed to capture and re-use energy that would otherwise be lost or wasted.

The 310,000 square foot 425 Grand Concourse "is the largest Passive House project in construction for North America to date," Trinity Financial said in its July 14 press release. Put another way: the project would appear to qualify as the most sustainable apartment building ever built in the U.S. - as Passive House principles are the current gold standard for energy efficient multi-family housing construction. The building was designed by Dattner Architects, and built by Monadnock Construction. Other stakeholders include the MBD Community Housing Corporation and New York City's Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD).

"Our rapid progress on 425 Grand Concourse is exciting to watch each day, and it is truly energizing the entire Mott Haven community in the Bronx," said Thomas Brown, Vice President of Development for Trinity Financial, who oversees the company's New York operations, in the Trinity announcement. "The residents who will occupy the 277 units of affordable housing will form the heart and soul of what we are creating. We're extremely happy to be working with our partner MBD, the City of New York, our local elected officials and the residents of Mott Haven to bring this project together.

425 Grand Concourse in Bronx, NY - rendering Image from Dattner Architects

Trinity Financial is a Boston-based developer of affordable, mixed-income and market-rate housing communities with a more than 35-year history. Its presence in New York City has grown significantly over the past few years. The company was named Developer of the Year for 2020 by the New York Housing Conference (NYHC), while Trinity and all partners in 425 Grand Concourse received a Buildings of Excellence Award from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

"NYSERDA is pleased to recognize this exciting milestone for this Buildings of Excellence project as it enters the home stretch of construction on what will be a beautiful, energy efficient and comfortable affordable housing development in the Bronx," said Doreen M. Harris, president and CEO of NYSERDA, in a statement from the official press release. "High performing building projects like 425 Grand Concourse are helping to transform the New York's building sector as we move toward creating a carbon-neutral building stock in support of Governor Cuomo's nation-leading greenhouse gas emission reductions goal."