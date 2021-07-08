Dallas, TX

Message delivered: Striking nurses from Worcester land in Dallas and stage a rally. Talks resume with Tenet on July 9.

American Household News

A group of Massachusetts nurses that flew to Dallas, TX on Wednesday to confront Tenet Healthcare over staffing ratios and other contract issues drew loud support from labor organizations during a mid-day rally outside the company's corporate headquarters.

Now contract talks will resume on Friday.

More than a dozen striking St. Vincent Hospital nurses - representing over 700 members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association - delivered a petition calling on Tenet's executive leadership to restart negotations with a focus on staffing that improves patient safety.

The group was joined on the ground in Dallas by other labor organizations offering strong support, and virtually online by many others through a Facebook video link.

"This is a national fight. Because every other healthcare conglomerate is saying to Tenet, 'Don't settle,'" said Sara Nelson, International President of the Association of Flight Attendants, in addressing the rally. Her remarks and other on-the-spot accounts of the demonstration were posted on the MNA's Facebook group page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LupeD_0arPbvtz00
July 6 in DallasDallas Morning News photo

The strike against St. Vincent had entered its 122nd day when the group of nurses from Massachusetts arrived in Dallas. The petition was received by a Tenet communications executive dispatched on behalf of CEO Ron Rittenmeyer, according to accounts from the MNA Facebook group page, Beckers Hospital Review and the Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Meanwhile, the Worcester-based hospital delivered a new proposal on the same day as the MNA-led delegation traveled to Dallas. Tenet officials told the Telegram & Gazette the latest offer "includes enhanced staffing on several nursing units and maintains generous wage and benefit improvements."

"The MNA should be pleased with the movement we have made," St. Vincent CEO Carolyn Jackson said in a July 6 news release, which was cited by Beckers Hospital Review. "It's regrettable that while we're devoting our full attention to contract talks, some members of the bargaining committee are focused not on meeting immediately but rather on travelling to Dallas for a publicity event."

Both sides have plans to resume neogitations on Friday, July 9.

