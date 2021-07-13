Try This Weird Cheesy Ice Cream For Free At Union Square

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream Kraft/Van Leeuwen

Ice cream and macaroni & cheese are undoubtedly two of America's favorite comfort foods. But would you combine the two? This summer, Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is partnering with Kraft Macaroni & Cheese to launch a supremely orange and cheesy Kraft ice cream. It's like nothing you've ever tasted before and you can try it for free tomorrow while supplies last at an ice cream truck stationed in Union Square on July 14 only from 11 am - 6 pm.

The distinctive flavor is instantly recognizable. If you ever ate Kraft as a kid, you could blind taste this in an instant.

To create this exclusive flavor, Van Leeuwen churned the familiar, cheesiness of Kraft's macaroni & cheese into ice cream made with just a few ingredients. The brands worked together for several months to develop just the right recipe and ratio of cheesy goodness. The flavor is not vegan but it is gluten-free, made with cream, milk, cane sugar, egg yolks and Kraft's famous blue box cheese sauce mix. There are no noodles involved.

I'm a huge fan of savory ice cream flavors and this one is weirdly wonderful and very salty. It's like eating a bowl of frozen mac and cheese, a sweet reimagination of a hearty winter comfort food for summer. Van Leeuwen has long been a favorite ice cream brand of mine because they keep their ingredient list simple and high quality, using no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes. Now I'm tempted to try my hand at making mac and cheese ice cream myself using my ice cream maker at home. I'll just add a packet of Kraft's cheese sauce mix to the recipe.

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream will be available online for order on vanleeuwenicecream.com while supplies last at a price of $12 for a pint starting at 11am ET on July 14. The limited-edition flavor will also be available at all Van Leeuwen stores across the country (NYC, LA & Houston) starting July 14 while supplies last. They are only making around 2,500 pints total, so you should move quickly if you want to snag one.