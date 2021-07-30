Apple Island Resort in South Hero, VT: A family-friendly camping resort with exquisite lake Champlain views.

Apple Island Resort in South Hero, VT, is a top-notch camping experience for families with beautiful Lake Champlain views.

The view of Apple Island Resort on Lake Champlain in South Hero, VT. Photo by the author

What we liked:

The cozy deluxe cabins

The Community Center

The pool

The beautiful view overlooking Lake Champlain

What we would have liked:

Stable wifi

A larger playground

A higher, sturdier gate on the cliff by the rustic cabins.

A broom for sweeping up the cabin

Everything else was fantastic!

Apple Island in South Hero, VT: A family-friendly RV resort overviewing the beautiful Lake Champlain

I recently had the opportunity to visit the Apple Island Resort in Northern Vermont. My two sons and I stayed in one of their cabins while my parents claimed their space in their RV by the lake.

For families, we found Apple Island to be the perfect getaway loaded with amenities and Vermont beauty

When we first arrived, we were greeted by an Apple Island employee on a golf cart who led us to our cozy cabin.

Inside the deluxe cabin at the Apple Island Resort in South Hero, VT. Photo by the author

What are inside the Apple Island Deluxe cabins?

Our deluxe cabin had a fire pit and picnic table outside as well as a lovely porch that my boys loved to play on.

It also featured:

A fridge

A TV with a few kids channels

A breakfast nook and seating for four

A sectional couch that seats 4-6.

Two twin beds and a full bed. (The full bed had sheets the twin beds didn't.)

An oven and stove

dishes, pots, and pans

Garbage and recycling

A bathroom equipped with towels

My boys were fans of the loft above that housed the two twin beds. *Note that the loft is a small designated sleeping space, positioned around three feet from the loft floor to the ceiling, but it's perfect for kids!

On the bottom floor is a small room with a queen bed as well.

And in these cabins, there's stellar air conditioning and electricity—all and all, a comfortable, clean space that we very much enjoyed.

The loft in the deluxe cabin at the Apple Island Resort in Vermont. Photo by the author

About the Basic Cabins at Apple Island Resort in South Hero, VT

After a few nights here, we ventured to a basic cabin in the back of the resort because these deluxe cabins book fast!

The basic cabin was cute and similar to a KOA basic cabin with no electricity, a bunk bed, a queen bed, and a small shelf for your belongings.

It also came with a small porch and was a worthwhile experience for my young sons, who are way too used to cable and electricity.

We brought a battery-powered fan (no ac in here), charged up our phones and tablets beforehand, and also used a battery-powered lantern so we could see.

This cabin also had a fire pit and picnic table, and a lovely porch swing.

These rustic cabins are located in the back of the resort on top of a cliff overlooking the resort, which, although is only a tiny opening and does have a wooden fence, I avoided with my two jumpy young boys.

Luckily, our cabin resided half of a football field away, so we weren't near that area much - but the view was spectacular.

The non-electric cabins are also located close to the small playground, an added convenience. And right below the playground in the Community Center and pool - two resort highlights.

The rustic cabins at the Apple Island Resort in South Hero, VT. Photo by the author

About the Apple Island Resort Community Center and Pool

The Community Center has reliable internet, games, books, DVDs, restrooms, and a business center. There's also a conference room where Apple Island hosts activities (we missed cribbage night).

Right beside the Community Center is the large, outdoor, heated pool.

This pool is impressive, overlooks Lake Champlain, and has various folding chairs and umbrella-covered table seating.

My Florida boys didn't stay in long because even with the heat, they were used to luke pool water under the Florida sun, but I found the pool refreshing, semi-warm, all amid the fresh Vermont mountain air.

Apple Island also has a camp store, and they generously provide guests a free cup of coffee upon arrival. There's also a 9-hole golf course with reasonable rates.

About the RV sites at Apple Island Resort in Northern Vermont

We also hung out a little at my parent's RV on the other side of the resort. Their site included a picnic table and fire pit. Although it wasn't as level as they would have liked, it was located in a beautiful space near the Community Center and pool.

The playground at the Apple Island Resort in South Hero. Photo by the author

Family Entertainment within 40 Minutes of Apple Island

The Bottom Line

Apple Island Resort in South Hero, VT, is a family-friendly resort campground with outstanding Lake Champlain views and top-notch amenities. It's also within 40 minutes of many Vermont kid-friendly attractions and presents a peaceful, reflective atmosphere no matter what your age.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.