The Montshire Museum in Norwich, VT: Teaching Kids Anthrolopogy, Biology, Physics, and More!

How do you teach a toddler anthropology, biology, and physics? The Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich, VT, has you covered.

Two boys playing on a light shadow table at the Montshire Museum in Norwich, VT.Photo by the author

Seeking things to do with kids in Vermont? On my annual Vermont summer visit, I was able to take my two boys (3 and 5) to the Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich, VT. We LOVED this fun and educational haven filled with fog makers, shooting air tubes, outside exhibits, and more!

I don't know about you, but any venue that occupies my littles for 3+ hours is a winner in my book! So, check out our favorite Montshire Museum of Science exhibits and things to know before you go below.

Playing on the massive xylophone at the Montshire Museum in Vermont.Photo by the author

What we loved:

  • The outdoor trails with exhibits
  • The bubbles exhibit
  • The fog table
  • The gigantic air tubes that flung scarves and balls

What we would have liked:

  • A cafe or snack bar
  • That's all we could think of!

Exhibit on one of the trails at the Montshire Museum of Science in Vermont.Photo by the author

After paying at the admissions table, my kiddos immediately ran to the bubbles exhibit. I mean, what kid doesn't love bubbles, right? Especially when they get to stand inside a gigantic one, fan bubbles onto a target, and use a bubble hose?

Let's just say we stayed there awhile.

Things to do with kids in Vermont: Making bubbles at the Montshire Museum of Science.Photo by the author

From there, my kiddos went to see the animals in aquariums nearby. They were fans of fish, frogs, and turtles, while I was entertained by the camera recording visitors and showing how frogs have the unique ability to see in the dark.

Sidenote: I learned a lot here, too!

We then gravitated towards the real beetle and moth drawers that my five-year-old examined in awe.

Another highlight was the microscope - magnifying turtle shells, insects, etc., on a screen.

Playing on the microscope at the Montshire Museum of Science in Vermont.Photo by the author

My three-year-old also enjoyed placing various shaped objects onto a spinning table and watching as they trickled off. Fascinating, I know!

To the left of the entrance sits a play space for kids five and under, resembling a forest. There, my boys enjoyed gathering fake rocks, placing them in a canvas pale, and using the pulley to lift them to the top of the play structure.

My three-year-old also enjoyed putting wooden balls on the ramps against one of the walls and walking along the cushiony fake boulders on the floor.

I, myself, enjoyed watching my playful monkeys from the comfort of the reading nook, a sweet cushioned space surrounded by children's books. My boys even stopped for a brief moment to read a few pages about dinosaurs. Score!

Playing in the 5 and under space at the Montshire Museum.Photo by the author

From there, we took the colorful elevator, featuring a window for guests to view the museum floors below.

The second floor featured a stellar dinosaur exhibit, where kids could feel fake fossils, see dino videos, and complete a written scavenger hunt (clipboards provided).

Things to do with kids in Vermont: See the dinosaur at the Montshire Museum of Science.Photo by the author

But my boys were far more interested in the air exhibits. Their favorite: Colossal air pipes against the wall, where children put in scarfs and balls and watched as the air carried the objects through the complex system.

The air tubes at the Montshire Museum.Photo by the author

Besides this was a light exhibit, where my boys learned about fluorescent lights, saw glowing objects, and played with lights and shadows.

The fog table at the Montshire Museum.Photo by the author

Walk up another floor to learn about X-Rays and bones, then go up another flight of stairs to play with a table - equipped with a fog-spitting tube.

My favorite part of the museum was the fog table! Parker, age 5

Go up one more floor to the top of the museum, where you can go outdoors and see the Montshire Museum's trails and the outdoor portion below. (I'm not a fan of heights, so this was my least favorite part, despite the guard railings.)

View of Montshire from above.Photo by the author

On your way out, you can check out the Montshire Museum Gift shop, but I managed to bypass that portion and take the kids straight outdoors, where Montshire has trails with exhibits along the way.

Venus on the outside solar walk at the Montshire Museum of Science.Photo by the author

Outside, we loved the man-made river where visitors can grab a ping pong ball and send it down the windy stream. We also brought our bathing suits because there's a splash pad and an excellent wading pool with steps and rocks outside.

Waiting for the ping pong ball at "the river".Photo by the author

Another outside highlight: A massive tent with giant, foam building blocks.

Playing with gigantic foam blocks outside of the Montshire Museum of Science in Vermont.Photo by the author

Honestly, my kiddos were done after this, so we missed a few nature walks and the gardens because we were all plain tuckered out.

However, we spent a solid three hours at the museum, and any place that occupies my preschoolers' attention spans that long is a success for sure!

The author taking a picture of the mirrored fence on our way out.Photo by the author

Overall, the Montshire Museum in Northshire, Vermont, was a huge success and a place we will visit again.

Things to know before you go to the Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich, VT

The wading pool at the Montshire Museum.Photo by the author

Miscellaneous

  • Try to remember swimsuits and towels for the water play outside.
  • There are no drinks for sale, but Montshire does have water fountains, so water bottles come in handy.
  • When we attended in July, masks were required for all (while inside). Check to see the guidelines in place before visiting.
  • We missed the outdoor garden! But it looks beautiful, and we'll have to check it out next year.

Admission June 1 through September 6

  • Adults: $18
  • Children 2–17: $15
  • Members and children under 2: Free

Admission September through June

  • Adults: $15
  • Children 2–17: $13
  • Members and children under 2: Free

All year: $3 admission for VT or NH residents with EBT card, Medicaid card, or free/reduced-price school meals letter. Limit 6 visitors.

Hours:

  • Seven days a week: 10 am to 5 pm, through Labor Day.
  • Closed on Tuesdays starting September 7.

Address:

  • 1 Montshire Road, Norwich, VT 05055
X-ray tables at the Montshire Museum.Photo by the author

The Lowdown

If you're looking for things to do with kids in Vermont, the Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich, VT, tops the list! Not only will your nuggets learn science, but the clever, child-friendly exhibits will entertain them (and you) for hours!

