How do you teach a toddler anthropology, biology, and physics? The Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich, VT, has you covered.
Seeking things to do with kids in Vermont? On my annual Vermont summer visit, I was able to take my two boys (3 and 5) to the Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich, VT. We LOVED this fun and educational haven filled with fog makers, shooting air tubes, outside exhibits, and more!
I don't know about you, but any venue that occupies my littles for 3+ hours is a winner in my book! So, check out our favorite Montshire Museum of Science exhibits and things to know before you go below.
What we loved:
- The outdoor trails with exhibits
- The bubbles exhibit
- The fog table
- The gigantic air tubes that flung scarves and balls
What we would have liked:
- A cafe or snack bar
- That's all we could think of!
The Montshire Museum in Norwich, VT: Teaching Kids Anthrolopogy, Biology, Physics, and More!
After paying at the admissions table, my kiddos immediately ran to the bubbles exhibit. I mean, what kid doesn't love bubbles, right? Especially when they get to stand inside a gigantic one, fan bubbles onto a target, and use a bubble hose?
Let's just say we stayed there awhile.
From there, my kiddos went to see the animals in aquariums nearby. They were fans of fish, frogs, and turtles, while I was entertained by the camera recording visitors and showing how frogs have the unique ability to see in the dark.
Sidenote: I learned a lot here, too!
We then gravitated towards the real beetle and moth drawers that my five-year-old examined in awe.
Another highlight was the microscope - magnifying turtle shells, insects, etc., on a screen.
My three-year-old also enjoyed placing various shaped objects onto a spinning table and watching as they trickled off. Fascinating, I know!
To the left of the entrance sits a play space for kids five and under, resembling a forest. There, my boys enjoyed gathering fake rocks, placing them in a canvas pale, and using the pulley to lift them to the top of the play structure.
My three-year-old also enjoyed putting wooden balls on the ramps against one of the walls and walking along the cushiony fake boulders on the floor.
I, myself, enjoyed watching my playful monkeys from the comfort of the reading nook, a sweet cushioned space surrounded by children's books. My boys even stopped for a brief moment to read a few pages about dinosaurs. Score!
From there, we took the colorful elevator, featuring a window for guests to view the museum floors below.
The second floor featured a stellar dinosaur exhibit, where kids could feel fake fossils, see dino videos, and complete a written scavenger hunt (clipboards provided).
But my boys were far more interested in the air exhibits. Their favorite: Colossal air pipes against the wall, where children put in scarfs and balls and watched as the air carried the objects through the complex system.
Besides this was a light exhibit, where my boys learned about fluorescent lights, saw glowing objects, and played with lights and shadows.
Walk up another floor to learn about X-Rays and bones, then go up another flight of stairs to play with a table - equipped with a fog-spitting tube.
My favorite part of the museum was the fog table! Parker, age 5
Go up one more floor to the top of the museum, where you can go outdoors and see the Montshire Museum's trails and the outdoor portion below. (I'm not a fan of heights, so this was my least favorite part, despite the guard railings.)
On your way out, you can check out the Montshire Museum Gift shop, but I managed to bypass that portion and take the kids straight outdoors, where Montshire has trails with exhibits along the way.
Outside, we loved the man-made river where visitors can grab a ping pong ball and send it down the windy stream. We also brought our bathing suits because there's a splash pad and an excellent wading pool with steps and rocks outside.
Another outside highlight: A massive tent with giant, foam building blocks.
Honestly, my kiddos were done after this, so we missed a few nature walks and the gardens because we were all plain tuckered out.
However, we spent a solid three hours at the museum, and any place that occupies my preschoolers' attention spans that long is a success for sure!
Overall, the Montshire Museum in Northshire, Vermont, was a huge success and a place we will visit again.
Things to know before you go to the Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich, VT
Miscellaneous
- Try to remember swimsuits and towels for the water play outside.
- There are no drinks for sale, but Montshire does have water fountains, so water bottles come in handy.
- When we attended in July, masks were required for all (while inside). Check to see the guidelines in place before visiting.
- We missed the outdoor garden! But it looks beautiful, and we'll have to check it out next year.
Admission June 1 through September 6
- Adults: $18
- Children 2–17: $15
- Members and children under 2: Free
Admission September through June
- Adults: $15
- Children 2–17: $13
- Members and children under 2: Free
All year: $3 admission for VT or NH residents with EBT card, Medicaid card, or free/reduced-price school meals letter. Limit 6 visitors.
Hours:
- Seven days a week: 10 am to 5 pm, through Labor Day.
- Closed on Tuesdays starting September 7.
Address:
- 1 Montshire Road, Norwich, VT 05055
The Lowdown
If you're looking for things to do with kids in Vermont, the Montshire Museum of Science in Norwich, VT, tops the list! Not only will your nuggets learn science, but the clever, child-friendly exhibits will entertain them (and you) for hours!
