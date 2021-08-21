This North Carolina coffee shop is becoming popular with the locals

This one is popular with the Raleigh locals.

If there is one food or beverage that I plan to consume just about every single day for the rest of my life, it is, without a doubt, coffee (and peanut butter).

When it comes to the coffee I choose to drink and how I make it, I am not all that picky. I can certainly tell the difference between my favorite coffee brands and some of the cheaper generic brands, but that's about it.

Nine times out of ten, I make my own coffee at home. Why? Because it is inexpensive, I can make a whole pot at once (I drink a lot of coffee), and it is ready for me in minutes. I also can add my add-ins, like a splash of almond milk, without an outrageously expensive additional charge.

All that being said, I have always enjoyed going to coffee shops here and there. For me, it is much less about the coffee itself, and much more about the atmosphere. Sometimes, it is nice to break free of your normal routine, try out a new coffee shop, and get some work done.

I personally find that I can work pretty efficiently at a coffee shop, free from the distractions of my home. When I am at home, it can be easy to think of ten different things I want to do, like cook a meal or throw a load of laundry in, when really I am just avoiding getting my work done. At a coffee shop, I can fully focus on my work, and I have my little caffeine boost to help me. Plus, I sit outside away from others, so I get to enjoy the fresh air, sunshine, and plenty of personal space.

In today's article, we are going to discuss a Raleigh coffee shop, called The Morning Times, which is a popular local favorite for those who live in the area. Let's go ahead and dive right into the details.

The Morning Times Features

It is no secret that The Morning Times is conveniently located in Downtown Raleigh on 10 East Hargett Street. They also open early, which is great for those who want to grab coffee or breakfast to-go before work. Their daily hours of operation are from 7 AM - 6 PM. They offer delivery and takeout. However, their kitchen does close at 3 PM daily, so keep that in mind.

The Morning Times opened back in 2006, and it has maintained its local roots. Their website describes the coffee shop as:

"Fueling downtown Raleigh with quality, locally roasted coffee and unique menu items. Everything we do here is inspired by our love for the community"

Now, I am sure many of you are wondering about what kinds of menu items they offer. In addition to their coffee beverages, they feature sandwiches geared towards lunch or dinner, as well as breakfast items, including:

Fruit Salad

House-Made Bagels

Morning Sandwiches

Breakfast Burritos

Vegan Power Bowls

More!

As you can tell, The Morning Times has plenty of food and beverages to choose from, including vegan/plant based options, so there really is something there for everyone! The outdoor seating is ideal for those who want to go to the coffee shop and sit rather than take something to-go. Overall, it is a popular spot for locals especially.

The Morning Times is a unique little coffee shop in Downtown Raleigh. It features outdoor seating, so it is the perfect place to head to on a clear and sunny day. Whether you are looking for an easy breakfast option or a fresh cup of coffee, The Morning Times has you covered. If you find yourself in the Raleigh area, it is a local favorite that you might want to consider checking out.

