Get seasonal healthy smoothies at this Raleigh cafe

In recent years, healthy cafes and restaurants have been popping up seemingly all over the place. More people are looking for gluten free, soy free, dairy free, vegan options, and more, which makes the health food industry a very popular one.

Since healthy options are in such high demand, more food and beverage shops are beginning to cater towards the people who seek these kinds of foods. Obviously, there are all kinds of different restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, and bakeries to explore, but a lot more of them have menu options for those who are vegan, gluten free, soy free, etc.

One such place, which has a completely gluten and soy free menu, as well as a number of vegan options, is called Raleigh Raw. It is a local Raleigh, North Carolina, cafe located on 7 West Hargett Street.

This cafe features various foods and beverages, and I am going to dive into some of their offerings in this post. Let's get started.

Raleigh Raw Features/Logistics

Raleigh Raw is open daily from 7 AM - 7 PM, with the exception of Saturday and Sunday, where they open at 7:30 AM instead.

Raleigh Raw states on their website that they are:

"a community inspired juice bar & cafe. Natural, unprocessed food shouldn’t be hard to come by so we create fast, healthy meals to grab, go, & get you back on your hustle."

Their mission is to bring you healthy and accessible food quickly and easily, and they even have pick-up and delivery options available on their website.

Raleigh Raw Menu Items

Raleigh Raw features many different coffee options, including standard drip coffee, espresso, and cold brew. They also have a variety of teas to choose from, as well as kombucha and golden turmeric lattes.

Plus, if you are in the mood for a smoothie, they have you covered with their wide variety of enticing flavors. One such flavor is their chocolate banana smoothie, which features cacao, coffee, banana, house-made almond mylk, maca, maple, house-made cashew butter, and a cacao powder garnish.

If you are looking for a hearty breakfast, Raleigh Raw also has a variety of steel cut oatmeal bowls to choose from, including delicious sounding flavors, such as "The American Pie". This one is exactly as it sounds, with the following toppings (plus more!):

spiced apples

granola

maple

cinnamon

Other offerings that you can find at Raleigh Raw include lemonade, made to order juices, and seasonal smoothies. One especially interesting seasonal smoothie that is on their current menu is a watermelon flavored one.

However, if you are looking for a savory option, they have you covered with their sushirritos and poke bowls. Rather than fish, you can even get your poke bowl topped with (or sushirrito filled with) a vegan alternative, including purple sweet potato, coconut ceviche, or BBQ pulled jackfruit.

For those who are seeking healthier, fresher food options, or vegan/gluten free foods in general, Raleigh Raw might be worth checking out. It comes highly rated on Yelp (over four stars!) and has a lot more vegan/gluten free menu items to choose from than you might be accustomed to.

