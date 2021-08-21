Cary, NC

Customizable cinnamon roll shop you should know about

Alyssa Atkinson

Get the details about the vegan spot in Cary.

Photo by Megumi Nachev on UnsplashMegumi Nachev/Unsplash

I have always loved bakeries. More so than any other kinds of food and beverage places (with the exception of coffee shops), I always seem to gravitate towards small bakeries.

I was never one to especially enjoy fast food or even restaurants, but for some reason, I love bakeries and coffee shops.

As a vegan myself, I am always looking out for fun spots that are completely vegan, or at least offer a few good vegan options to potentially order. As it turns out, there is a unique cinnamon roll shop just outside of Raleigh, North Carolina, which features a completely vegan menu with a plethora of cinnamon roll options (and more). It is called Cinnaholic, and they actually have a number of different locations throughout the United States.

Not only does Cinnaholic feature all kinds of flavors on their menu, but they even have a build your own cinnamon roll option. For those who are dairy free, vegan, egg free, etc., this could be a delicious spot to pick up a sweet treat for a special occasion. Read on to get more details, including location, menu items, and seasonal favorites.

The Sweet Cinnamon Roll Details

Cinnaholic is located at 1209 Parkside Main Street in Cary, North Carolina. They are open Monday through Friday from 11 AM until 9 PM. On Saturday, they open at 10 AM and close at 9 PM. On Sunday, they open at 10 AM and close at 8 PM. They do have an order/pickup option, but when I checked online as of August 17, 2021, they were not currently accepting online orders.

Some of their menu items for the Cary, North Carolina, location include:

  • Old Skool Roll: fresh baked cinnamon roll with vanilla frosting
  • Cookie Monster Roll: (this one is a customer favorite) cream cheese frosting topped with homemade chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate chips, and chocolate sauce
  • Blueberry Pie Roll: cream cheese frosting topped with homemade pie crumble and fresh blueberries
  • Maple Pecan Roll: maple frosting topped with pecans and caramel sauce
  • Build Your Own Cinnamon Roll: customize your cinnamon roll with choice of frosting and topping(s)

As you can tell, the Cinnaholic cinnamon rolls are far from ordinary. Their flavors are insane, and they are loaded up with toppings. They are incredibly sweet, and easy to enjoy with multiple people since they are so decadent. Most of their cinnamon rolls range in price between $6 and $7. They also offer catering, and they feature other sweet treats from brownies to cookie dough and more.

If you are looking for a special, indulgent, vegan sweet treat, Cinnaholic is definitely worth checking out.

For those who are dairy free but love fresh baked goods, especially cinnamon rolls, Cinnaholic is definitely worth checking out. Even those who are not vegan could enjoy one of their sweet and fresh cinnamon rolls. The shop is conveniently located in Cary, North Carolina, so if you live in the area and find yourself in need of a sweet and special treat, keep Cinnaholic in mind.

