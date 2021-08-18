Don't Miss This Outdoor Yoga Garden Experience in Raleigh

Get the details of the Raleigh fitness class below.

I have always been the kind of person that has to be constantly moving. I love to go on outdoor adventures, I am passionate about my work, and I enjoy trying new things, whether it be hiking on a trail I have never been on before, testing out a new fitness class, or going to see a new movie.

One specific type of workout class that has become increasingly popular in recent years is yoga. Not only has traditional yoga become wildly popular, but also hot yoga, power flow, outdoor yoga, etc. While I have been to a few different yoga classes throughout my life, none of them really ever stuck for me.

Either they were too slow moving, the atmosphere wasn't my vibe, or I just didn't enjoy myself. I have always loved the more fast-paced style workouts, such as running and biking. Still, I think yoga can be an incredible form of exercise for both the mind and body.

If you don't want to practice alone, there are many different class options to choose from. One such class, which is occurring on August 19, 2020, is actually performed outdoors in a beautiful garden in Raleigh, North Carolina. Let's dive into the details of this can't miss event.

Yoga Class Details

The yoga in the garden series is located at the Haywood Hall House and Garden in Raleigh, North Carolina. This series began in July, and it continues all the way through August 19, 2021. It is held on Thursday mornings from 8 AM - 8:30 AM, as long as the weather cooperates. Since the last session is rapidly approaching, you will want to make plans to attend if you have been meaning to go.

The Haywood Hall Events website states that:

"This is a donation based class. And of course, all ages, all bodies are welcome! Because we will be practicing in the garden, the format will be a standing yoga class for strength and balance. Please be sure to bring your own mat and a bottle of water."

If you do choose to make a donation before/after attending the class, that donation goes towards the:

"continued beautification of Eliza’s Garden at Haywood Hall."

Essentially, the class is for anyone and everyone, it emphasizes strength and balance, and it is performed outside in the morning in the garden. The focus is on strength and balance, and all are welcome.

If you are looking for an outdoor exercise class with an emphasis on yoga, the final yoga in the garden event will be occurring on August 19, 2021. It is an event that you will not want to miss, especially if you have been meaning to go. This will be the final class for the summer, so this is your last chance to try it out. Enjoy being surrounded by nature and the great outdoors while you complete your workout.

