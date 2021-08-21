Columbus, OH

One place I get tasty desserts in Columbus, Ohio

Alyssa Atkinson

The location might be basic, but they taste delicious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i8IiD_0bRXVLJ400
Pink Sprinkle Donut From Whole FoodsPhoto Taken By Author

I am someone who absolutely loves dessert. Aside from breakfast foods, desserts are my absolute favorite foods to eat. I enjoy cupcakes, cake, brownies, banana nice cream, and of course, donuts.

While I do go for an occasional indulgent dessert from a local bakery, grocery store, or other food chain, I tend to make my own healthy, low sugar desserts most of the time. I am also vegan, so it can sometimes be difficult to find stores which have a variety of vegan desserts to choose from that not only taste good, but are also freshly baked rather than pre-packaged.

However, when I do feel like indulging in a special treat, one of my favorite places to go is Whole Foods. Now, I know that isn't some fancy vegan bakery. But, they do make some fresh vegan goods which they sell in their bakery section, and I just have to shed some light on them in this article.

I used to live within about 30 minutes of Columbus, Ohio, and one of my favorite places to get a special treat, specifically a bakery fresh vegan treat, was Whole Foods.

So, I want to discuss some of my favorite options to buy there, along with why I like them, below. Let's dive right into this article.

Let's Talk Donuts

First off, I simply have to discuss the vegan donuts available at Whole Foods. I have tried a number of vegan donut flavors from the Whole Foods in Columbus, Ohio, specifically. A few of the flavors which I have tried and loved include:

  • Vanilla Sprinkle
  • Jelly Filled + Powdered Sugar Coating
  • Chocolate Glazed
  • Buckeye Donut (Chocolate + Peanut Butter With Filling)

Out of all these options, my personal favorite has been the buckeye donut, and the jelly filled is a close second for me. I might be a bit biased with the buckeye since it is a good representation of the state which I was raised in (Ohio!).

However, I think anyone who is a big fan of peanut butter and chocolate will enjoy the buckeye donut. I also thought it was worth noting that these donuts are also awesome for those who can't have dairy, because they are obviously made without milk or eggs.

While the donuts at Whole Foods are delicious, there is another sweet vegan treat that I just have to talk about which you can purchase there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyG7X_0bRXVLJ400
Chocolate Glazed Donut From Whole FoodsPhoto Taken By Author

The Perfect Birthday Treat

If you have a friend or family member with a birthday coming up, and they are either vegan or dairy free, you need to check out the cupcake section at Whole Foods. They feature a number of different vegan cupcakes, including carrot and cookies and cream.

I personally have tried the cookies and cream vegan cupcake, and it is absolutely incredible. The flavor is spot on, the frosting is rich, sweet, and decadent, and the decorative cookie on top seals the deal in terms of presentation and special touches.

My family has gotten Whole Foods vegan cupcakes to celebrate various birthdays before, such as my little sister's, and it's an easy way to get a delicious treat that vegans such as myself can dig into on special days, such as birthdays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LZ5PS_0bRXVLJ400
Cookies and Cream Cupcake From Whole FoodsPhoto Taken By Author

If you live near a Whole Foods, and you are looking for some bakery fresh vegan (or non-vegan) desserts, don't forget to stop by the bakery section. They feature a wide variety of breads, pastries, chocolate desserts, cupcakes, donuts, and more.

I think you will be pleasantly surprised not only by the options, but by the delicious taste of these sweet treats which make for the perfect special indulgence, whether it be for a birthday, graduation, other memorable moment, or just because you're in the mood for a sweet treat.

