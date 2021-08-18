Marbles Kids Museum To Host Huge Fundraiser

Get the details in this post.

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash

Raleigh, North Carolina, and the surrounding areas are home to a wide variety of museums. Just to name a few, there is the Museum of Art as well as the Museum of History.

In addition to that, Raleigh features a museum specifically for kids, called the Marbles Kids Museum. This museum in downtown Raleigh is designed to serve families, schools, organizations, and more through their themed exhibits, camps, movies, and year-round events.

Their mission involves five core initiatives, which are described on their website as follows:

"1. Ready Set Learn. Play builds intellectual, social and emotional skills for success in learning and in life. 2. Be Healthy, Be Active. Play promotes physical development and good health. 3. Create, Innovate. Play encourages imagination, creativity and self-expression. 4. Explore, Experiment. Play leads to discovery and kindles curiosity. 5. Connect. Play teaches cooperation and collaboration, strengthens families and unites our community."

Essentially, the Museum aims to help kids learn, play, get creative, and use their imagination. They feature all kinds of exhibits and events that are meant to help kids learn and grow. In addition to that, they do hold occasional events which support the museum. One such event is coming up on August 14, 2021, and I will discuss it further in this post.

The Fundraiser Event Details

The fundraiser event, which will occur on August 14, 2021, is called the Marbles Imagination Ball. This event is presented by First Horizon, and it is called the Marbles Imagination Ball. This event is described as follows:

"Our signature grown-up gala, raising money to give every child the chance to imagine, discover, learn and PLAY at Marbles! SHINE BRIGHT for Marbles on August 14. This year, glam up and gather to give at your place or ours. From near or far, take part in our unique and robust online auction, playful program and exciting raffles...all in support of PLAY!"

While they did initially offer watch party tickets for $100, those tickets have since sold out. Luckily, there is a free virtual option which will still allow you to join in on the fun (more on that below).

The ball features an online silent auction which is already live. If you want to bid on anything, you have the chance to do so right now.

The in-person ball begins the evening of August 14, 2021, with doors opening at 6 PM for those who will be attending in-person. The at-home virtual watch party also begins at this time. At 7 PM the 45-minute virtual program begins, and there is a live auction.

Finally, if you do bid on an item and win, you can pick it up anytime between August 16 - August 20, 2021, between 9 AM and 5 PM.

Those who want to support the Marbles Kids Museum Fundraiser or join in on the auction fun will have the chance to do so in just a day or so. Tune into the Marbles Imagination Ball on August 14, 2021.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.