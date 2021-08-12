Is North Carolina Weather Reaching Extreme Levels?

Current weather and scientific predictions for the future.

Photo by Charquise Denise on Unsplash

North Carolina is a state with a vast array of different cities, each with their own unique attributes. For example, there are coastal cities with potential views of the beach right outside your window. There are also cities much further inward, such as the Research Triangle area, where technological and progressive thinkers tend to gather.

As a result, there is also varying weather across these cities, and climate issues that impact some North Carolina cities don't necessarily impact others in the same way. That's not to say climate issues are non-existent anywhere. In fact, the negative impacts of climate change are already observable all across the United States, and even the world. These impacts are progressing rapidly in very scary ways.

In this article, I am going to discuss some of the climate issues currently impacting cities in North Carolina, as well as what scientists have found to be troublesome for the future in regards to the impacts of climate change and the future weather of states like North Carolina.

The first issue is most pressing in coastal cities.

One of the biggest issues in coastal cities as a result of climate change is the rising sea levels. Areas like the Outer Banks in North Carolina have major roads washing up (like North Carolina 12). Places like Wilmington have experienced the following:

"Stronger storms push storm surge up into oceanfront communities like Ocracoke, breaking records as the sea washes through the dunes, through homes and businesses, making the barrier island almost uninhabitable. But the day-to-day signs of sea level rise are much more subtle. High tides increasingly creep into waterfront roads like River Street in Wilmington. Salt water slowly seeps into land, killing trees and ruining farmland."

Local communities are being negatively impacted by rising sea levels in catastrophic ways, such as ruining farmland, homes, and more.

The second issue concerns all of North Carolina.

As a whole, some patterns were observed in regards to this past winter in North Carolina, specifically with storms and temperatures. According to ABC11:

"Some of the key findings show that average temperatures and heavy rainfall events are increasing. In 125 years of record-keeping, this past winter marked the second wettest winter on record -- we picked up 17.21" of rain at RDU. The wettest year on record was in 2018 -- Hurricane Florence contributed to the high rain totals that year. On top of that, nights have been getting hotter. 2019 was the warmest year on record in North Carolina. We also set a record for the warmest lows in 2019."

Essentially, there was a lot more rain, and increased temperatures across the board in the past few years in North Carolina as a whole.

What does this all mean for the future?

Without serious changes that promote a healthier environment, we will continue to see more and more extreme weather, and not just in a single state. It has been shown that:

"The sea level is rising about twice as fast along the northeastern coast than the southeast. It rose 1.8 inches per decade at Duck and 0.9 inches in Wilmington. High tide events are also projected to become a daily occurrence in 2100."

The evidence is clear that local and national climate issues must be addressed sooner rather than later. We simply are not currently doing enough to promote a better future and healthier planet. It will take the collective effort of many to make a significant impact, and there is no time like the present to start making meaningful changes as a society.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.