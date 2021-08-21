Raleigh, NC

NC State will require masks as North Carolina fights Delta Variant

Alyssa Atkinson

Get the mask mandate details in this article.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yT2c4_0bN7RD8D00
Photo by Anshu A on UnsplashAnshu A/Unsplash

Photo by Anshu A on Unsplash

There is no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States (and the world) hard in 2019 and beyond. The past few years have been a huge struggle. Many lives have been lost due to COVID-19, and that's just the tip of the iceberg regarding the negative impacts that the coronavirus pandemic brought with it.

On top of the massive loss, people have faced major financial difficulties, been unable to see family, friends, and other loved ones, and struggled with their overall mental and physical well being.

Unfortunately, the recent surge in delta variant cases has posed a great risk, especially for those who are not fully vaccinated. In North Carolina, specifically the Research Triangle area, cases have spiked immensely in the past few weeks alone.

In fact, on August 8, 2021, it was reported that:

"Wake County, the largest county by population in the state, saw 4,113 new cases over a 14-day period ending Friday"

NC State University, located in Raleigh, North Carolina, has recently issued a mask mandate for students returning to campus. In an effort to take precautions and increase the safety of those who will be on campus, including faculty and students, a mask mandate will be in effect for those returning to school in just a few short days.

The Mask Mandate Details

Beginning Monday, August 2, 2021, NC State issued a requirement for all people on campus to wear masks, even those who are vaccinated. This is an important requirement to be aware of since students will be returning to campus for the fall semester in just about a week (around August 16, 2021).

According to WRAL, the specific details are as follows:

"The requirement is mandatory for those in the buildings regardless of their vaccination status. Masks are required for students, faculty, staff and visitors with a few exceptions: The person is alone in a private, enclosed residence hall room, apartment or office with the door closed, The person is in an enclosed indoor space when only household members are present, The person is actively eating or drinking."

Although masks are not required outside for those who are fully vaccinated, they are encouraged. And as far as the school's bus system goes, masks will be required while on the bus as well.

Governor Roy Cooper is in support of businesses taking measures to promote greater safety, including taking actions:

"to verify whether employees are vaccinated against coronavirus and, if not, require them to wear masks and take weekly virus tests."

With the recent spike in delta variant cases of the coronavirus, these measures are viewed by most as an absolute necessity.

With the recent increase in delta variant cases in all states, including North Carolina, it is more important than ever to stay alert, pay attention to the news, and listen to healthcare professionals.

Do your best to stay safe, and take the precautions necessary to protect yourself, those you love, and everyone else who is part of our society, including those who you do not know personally.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 81

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_18e8459fe14e96137792b662caacf53d.blob

Ohio U XC/Track alum. I love to run. I blog about food, health, fitness, lifestyle, etc. Personal Blog - nomeatfastfeet.com | Electrical and Computer Engineering Grad.

Raleigh, NC
2269 followers
Loading

More from Alyssa Atkinson

Raleigh, NC

Raleigh Road Outdoor Theatre set to host flea market and movies

Get the drive-in details for this weekend in this post. Photo by Jeremy Yap on UnsplashJeremy Yap/Unsplash. In recent months, outdoor drive-in movie theaters have been making quite the comeback. People have been enjoying seeing movies from the comforts of their own car, watching the big screen with their families.Read full story
4 comments
Raleigh, NC

Experience the summer views at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial Gardens

Summer is in full swing; utilize the sunshine while you can. Photo of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial Gardens.Photo taken by the author. As we near the end of summer and inch slowly into the fall season in just a few short months, there are certain summer activities that you don't want to miss out on.Read full story
Raleigh, NC

North Carolina Museum of Art to host outdoor market event

Get the details in this piece. Photo by KOBU Agency on UnsplashKOBU Agency/Unsplash. There is no doubt that the North Carolina Museum of Art is constantly hosting new exhibits, events, and experiences. With some of their artwork being outside along their paved path, it is no surprise that they offer a variety of outdoor events throughout the year as well.Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Upcoming Raleigh weather will allow for picnic opportunity

Get the full details in this post. Photo by Metin Ozer on UnsplashMetin Ozer/Unsplash. There are a few universally accepted ingredients for a perfect picnic in the park. These include a great location, an array of delicious packed food items, a sturdy picnic basket, a cozy blanket, and of course, good weather.Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Marbles Kids Museum to host huge fundraiser

Get the details in this post. Raleigh, North Carolina, and the surrounding areas are home to a wide variety of museums. Just to name a few, there is the Museum of Art as well as the Museum of History.Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Get seasonal healthy smoothies at this Raleigh cafe

Get all the details about Raleigh Raw and their summer smoothie specials. In recent years, healthy cafes and restaurants have been popping up seemingly all over the place. More people are looking for gluten free, soy free, dairy free, vegan options, and more, which makes the health food industry a very popular one.Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Don't miss this outdoor yoga garden experience in Raleigh

Get the details of the Raleigh fitness class below. I have always been the kind of person that has to be constantly moving. I love to go on outdoor adventures, I am passionate about my work, and I enjoy trying new things, whether it be hiking on a trail I have never been on before, testing out a new fitness class, or going to see a new movie.Read full story
Raleigh, NC

A unique rooftop bar you can find in North Carolina

Many people love to check out new restaurants, coffee shops, live music, and more. Doing so is an easy way to see more of the city you live in, and simply unwind from a long and stressful work week.Read full story
7 comments

Enjoy the Museum of Natural Sciences virtual trivia this August

Join in on the fun while you can. Photo by Patrick Fore on UnsplashPatrick Fore/Unsplash. There is no doubt that North Carolina is home to some truly incredible museums. Just to name a few, there is the North Carolina Museum of Art, the North Carolina Museum of History, and of course, the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences.Read full story
Raleigh, NC

This North Carolina coffee shop is becoming popular with the locals

This one is popular with the Raleigh locals. Photo by Alejandra Cifre González on UnsplashAlejandra Cifre González/Unsplash. If there is one food or beverage that I plan to consume just about every single day for the rest of my life, it is, without a doubt, coffee (and peanut butter).Read full story
Columbus, OH

One place I get tasty desserts in Columbus, Ohio

The location might be basic, but they taste delicious. Pink Sprinkle Donut From Whole FoodsPhoto Taken By Author. I am someone who absolutely loves dessert. Aside from breakfast foods, desserts are my absolute favorite foods to eat. I enjoy cupcakes, cake, brownies, banana nice cream, and of course, donuts.Read full story
4 comments

Is North Carolina weather reaching extreme levels?

Current and future weather information. North Carolina is a state with a vast array of different cities, each with their own unique attributes. For example, there are coastal cities with potential views of the beach right outside your window. There are also cities much further inward, such as the Research Triangle area, where technological and progressive thinkers tend to gather.Read full story
8 comments

Rising sea levels in North Carolina are beginning to pose threats

Important details you should know. It is no secret that climate change has already had a number of huge observable effects on the environment, especially in recent years. Just to name a few, there has been a loss of sea ice, sea levels rising at concerning levels, and noticeable extreme temperatures.Read full story
24 comments
Raleigh, NC

Three of the best paying jobs in Raleigh right now

Top positions in the Research Triangle area. It is no secret that finding work can be difficult, especially right now when companies have just started to hire back employees after the 2019 - 2020 shutdowns.Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Three ways Austin and Raleigh are surprisingly similar

Commonalities between the two popular cities. Each state you visit has its own unique perks, climate, and atmosphere. When you dive one layer deeper into individual cities, you get an even better feel for the lifestyle and opportunities that are available to you should you decide to move or reside in a specific city.Read full story
3 comments
Raleigh, NC

The North Carolina housing market is exploding in the Triangle area

Get the details and statistics in this post. Photo by Douglas Sheppard on UnsplashDouglas Sheppard/Unsplash. One huge life milestone that many people hope to achieve is being able to buy their own house. The exact style, size, and location of the house is unique to each individual. However, the fact remains that many people look to settle down and purchase a home at some point in their life.Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

Where to get fresh loaded healthy salads in Raleigh

Get the full details in this post. Photo by Anna Pelzer on UnsplashAnna Pelzer/Unsplash. It is no secret that people love to eat out at restaurants, go to coffee shops, or grab a quick bite on-the-go. While everyone has their own personal preferences, there is no doubt that a traditional sit-down restaurant is not a viable option if you are in a rush or need to grab something quick to take with you to your next destination.Read full story

Huge national musical festival coming to North Carolina

Get the details in this post. In early September, a national scale folk music festival is coming to North Carolina, specifically Greensboro. This festival will feature global artists performing over three days, and it is expected to attract people from all over.Read full story
13 comments

Top features of the North Carolina aquarium you should know about

The Roanoke Island aquarium highlights you should know about. I have visited a number of different aquariums throughout my childhood, and even into adulthood. Each one has been a unique and exciting experience, and my favorite one was probably the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California.Read full story

Comments / 81

Community Policy