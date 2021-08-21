NC State will require masks as North Carolina fights Delta Variant

Get the mask mandate details in this article.

There is no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States (and the world) hard in 2019 and beyond. The past few years have been a huge struggle. Many lives have been lost due to COVID-19, and that's just the tip of the iceberg regarding the negative impacts that the coronavirus pandemic brought with it.

On top of the massive loss, people have faced major financial difficulties, been unable to see family, friends, and other loved ones, and struggled with their overall mental and physical well being.

Unfortunately, the recent surge in delta variant cases has posed a great risk, especially for those who are not fully vaccinated. In North Carolina, specifically the Research Triangle area, cases have spiked immensely in the past few weeks alone.

In fact, on August 8, 2021, it was reported that:

"Wake County, the largest county by population in the state, saw 4,113 new cases over a 14-day period ending Friday"

NC State University, located in Raleigh, North Carolina, has recently issued a mask mandate for students returning to campus. In an effort to take precautions and increase the safety of those who will be on campus, including faculty and students, a mask mandate will be in effect for those returning to school in just a few short days.

The Mask Mandate Details

Beginning Monday, August 2, 2021, NC State issued a requirement for all people on campus to wear masks, even those who are vaccinated. This is an important requirement to be aware of since students will be returning to campus for the fall semester in just about a week (around August 16, 2021).

According to WRAL, the specific details are as follows:

"The requirement is mandatory for those in the buildings regardless of their vaccination status. Masks are required for students, faculty, staff and visitors with a few exceptions: The person is alone in a private, enclosed residence hall room, apartment or office with the door closed, The person is in an enclosed indoor space when only household members are present, The person is actively eating or drinking."

Although masks are not required outside for those who are fully vaccinated, they are encouraged. And as far as the school's bus system goes, masks will be required while on the bus as well.

Governor Roy Cooper is in support of businesses taking measures to promote greater safety, including taking actions:

"to verify whether employees are vaccinated against coronavirus and, if not, require them to wear masks and take weekly virus tests."

With the recent spike in delta variant cases of the coronavirus, these measures are viewed by most as an absolute necessity.

With the recent increase in delta variant cases in all states, including North Carolina, it is more important than ever to stay alert, pay attention to the news, and listen to healthcare professionals.

Do your best to stay safe, and take the precautions necessary to protect yourself, those you love, and everyone else who is part of our society, including those who you do not know personally.

