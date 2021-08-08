3 Ways Austin and Raleigh Are Surprisingly Similar

Commonalities between the two popular cities.

Each state you visit has its own unique perks, climate, and atmosphere. When you dive one layer deeper into individual cities, you get an even better feel for the lifestyle and opportunities that are available to you should you decide to move or reside in a specific city.

While every single city in the United States is unique in its own special ways, there are some cities which share major commonalities. Sometimes, they are quite obvious. Other times, these similarities are much more subtle. Yet, the fact remains that they are present.

Two such cities that actually share a few common traits are Austin, Texas, and Raleigh, North Carolina. Now, you might not think of these two cities being similar at first glance. There is no doubt that there are many differences between the two. Still, they do share some surprising similarities that I wanted to discuss. If you're interested to know how Austin, Texas, is connected to Raleigh, North Carolina, then read on to find out the similarities between the two up-and-coming cities.

Weather/Climate Similarities

While Austin, Texas, and Raleigh, North Carolina have quite different climates, they do share a few key similarities when it comes to weather. First off, they both have hot and humid weather in the summer. They also both have milder winters with very little (if any) snow.

In fact, Austin is described as having a:

"Humid Subtropical Climate under the Koppen Climate Classification. This climate is characterized by long, hot summers and short, mild winters, with warm spring and fall transitional periods."

Similarly, Raleigh has hot and humid summers. The winters are definitely a bit colder with greater possibilities of sleet/snow. Still, there is no doubt that these two cities share some similarities when it comes to the weather.

Millennial Presence

There is no doubt that a large millennial presence exists in both Raleigh, North Carolina, and Austin, Texas. Keep in mind that there are more people in general in Austin (it's about double the size of the population of Raleigh). However, both areas are desirable for millennials and new college graduates.

In fact, both cities made the list for the U.S. News' 10 Most Desirable U.S. Cities for Millennials in December of 2019.

Technological Hub

The final key point I wanted to discuss when it comes to the similarities between Austin and Raleigh is the technology aspect. This is perhaps one of the most important points. Both Austin and Raleigh have a large technological atmosphere. The Raleigh area makes up part of what is known as the "Research Triangle", which features major research universities.

Austin, Texas, has become increasingly popular with tech companies who decided to relocate to the buzzing city. Some of these companies include Oracle, SpaceX, and more.

There is more that could be said about the technological and scientific presence in these two cities, but I think this paints a pretty clear picture of the technological growth that is occurring right now in both Austin, Texas, and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Final Thoughts

Austin, Texas, and Raleigh, North Carolina, are certainly two vastly different cities. Yet, they share a few common traits that are just too hard to ignore, like warm weather, generally milder winters, a large millennial presence, and technological hubs.

If any of these perks sound intriguing to you, you just might want to visit these two cities and experience them yourself.

