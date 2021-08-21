Where to see a North Carolina lake view near Raleigh

Just outside of Raleigh is a hidden gem called Falls Lake.

Photo by Simon Berger on Unsplash

I have always been someone who absolutely loved nature. When I was a kid, I seized every opportunity I had to get outside and play with my sisters.

During the summer, we loved to head outside early in the morning to ride our bikes, play tag, or sit in the grass and color. We also enjoyed going to the lake in our town. Although we didn't go often, it was fun to sit by the water, play in the sandy patches, go down the slide, and jump off the diving boards.

Although the lake we visited was a very small recreational lake meant primarily for fishing, picnicking, and swimming, it was still a ton of fun. I even visited with friends a time or two, and my class went there as an end of the year field trip when I was in middle school.

Nowadays, I love going to local parks and hiking trails in the Triangle area of North Carolina. Today, I wanted to highlight one specific lake with a beautiful view, which is called Falls Lake. It is located about 30 minutes outside of the Raleigh area, and it is considered one of the most breathtaking views in the area. Let's dive into the details of this beautiful state recreation area.

About the Area

Falls Lake State Recreation Area is a vast, undeveloped reservoir with its visitor center located in Wake Forest, North Carolina, which is just about 30 minutes outside of Raleigh, North Carolina.

It is described on the park website as follows:

"Falls Lake State Recreation Area is a collective of seven access areas scattered around the shoreline of this undeveloped, 12,000-acre reservoir. More than 300 campsites at four of the access areas offer a range of outdoor experience from RV hookups to primitive tent camping and group camps."

In addition to that, Falls Lake features five different beaches to swim in, boating ramps for paddlers and other boats, plenty of trails for mountain biking on, and other areas specifically designed for recreation activities.

It is a peaceful place to relax, hike, mountain bike, camp, or do other outdoor activities. For those who love being active and exploring nature, Falls Lake is a beautiful place to engage in some of those recreation activities while getting fresh air. You can even book a campsite online if you would like.

Finally, Falls Lake State Recreation Area features some breathtaking views of the water and sunset. You can look out on the vast horizon and see the beautiful water, trees, and shoreline.

Falls Lake is, without a doubt, a breathtaking view in North Carolina. If you live close by, or you are wanting to plan a weekend trip to a popular nature spot, definitely consider heading to Falls Lake.

It features a peaceful atmosphere, beautiful lake views, and opportunities for camping, swimming, and more.

