Huge national musical festival coming to North Carolina

Get the details in this post.

Photo by Dominik Scythe on Unsplash

In early September, a national scale folk music festival is coming to North Carolina, specifically Greensboro. This festival will feature global artists performing over three days, and it is expected to attract people from all over.

It is supposed to be a huge, exciting event with a great atmosphere, and if you enjoy music festivals, you will probably want to get further details about this upcoming event.

In this article, I am going to share some of the details that have been released so far, so if this music festival is interesting to you, read on to learn more.

Further Event Details

The North Carolina Folk Festival is set for September 10 - 12, 2021. It will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina, at 400 North Elm Street.

The festival was created to celebrate meaningful expressions of creativity and traditions in a number of ways, including the sharing of food, dance, music, crafts, and other folk arts.

This event continues the National Folk Festival legacy, and is described as having the following features:

"the NC Folk Festival features performing groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions from around the world on multiple stages, including continuous music and dance performances, a makers marketplace, regional and ethnic foods, festival merchandise and more!"

Some of the performers which will be featured at the North Carolina Folk Festival include the following:

"Artists performing include Molly Tuttle, Hot Club Cowtown, Molly Tuttle, Shamarr Allen, Alsarah & The Nubatones, and Dewey & Leslie Brown and the Carolina Gentleman"

In addition to all of that, there are a few other cool features of this festival that I wanted to discuss. First of all, the cost to attend is free, which I think is awesome. Many large festivals and concerts have insanely high ticket prices, so the fact that this event is free makes it event more inclusive to people who aren't looking (or are unable) to spend a ton of money on a festival ticket.

Also, I love that they bring in other traditions aside from just musice, such as dancing, food, and crafts. I think that makes the whole experience better since everyone will have a greater chance of finding something fun to do. Not everyone shares the same level of enthusiasm for live music. Those who prefer to taste new and unique foods can enjoy that part of the festival, and those who are most excited about the music can have just as much fun.

Whether you are looking to try a variety of foods, listen to some incredible on-stage live music, etc., there really is something for everyone.

I personally love live music events, and although folk music is not typically my style, I think this event sounds insanely fun and cool. It is expected to be popular and have an exciting atmosphere, so if you are looking for something to do in early September, definitely consider checking out this event.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow