Top features of the North Carolina aquarium you should know about

The Roanoke Island aquarium highlights you should know about.

I have visited a number of different aquariums throughout my childhood, and even into adulthood. Each one has been a unique and exciting experience, and my favorite one was probably the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California.

Fortunately, you do not have to travel all the way to the west coast to experience an incredible aquarium. In fact, when I visited Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for vacation a few summers back, I went to the Ripley's Aquarium by the boardwalk, and got to pet some of the aquarium creatures.

However, today I wanted to focus on a specific aquarium located more locally to where I live now - North Carolina. There are a few different aquariums in North Carolina, and I am going to talk about the Roanoke Island one today, which is located in Manteo, North Carolina.

For those who are interested in hearing about some of the features and experiences available at the Roanoke Island aquarium in North Carolina, read on for further details.

The Shark Exhibit Tour

The shark exhibit tour gives you a deeper look at this specific exhibit. You get to venture further into the Atlantic exhibit, behind:

"the 285,000-gallon Graveyard of the Atlantic Exhibit. Peek into the dive locker, learn about an out-of-site holding area, and get an overhead view of the largest exhibit in the Aquarium."

With this specific aquarium experience, you get a deeper look and gain valuable knowledge of one of the best exhibits in the entire aquarium. This experience does cost an extra $8 per person, and closed toed shoes are required, so keep that in mind when you are planning your trip to the Roanoke Island aquarium.

This exhibit occurs at varying times throughout the day, so you can check the North Carolina aquarium website for specific availability for the day on which you plan to head to the aquarium.

Gyotaku

Another fun and exciting experience that is offered at the Roanoke Island aquarium is a craft that is great for kids because it allows them to get creative. It is called Gyotaku, which is:

"Japanese fish printing. Discover how this art form originated, and learn a thing or two about fish anatomy while you create your very own Gyotaku t-shirt to take home. All supplies, including one t-shirt per person, are provided."

Upcoming dates for this event include July 19 and July 23 at 2 PM. This event is a bit more pricy at $19 per person, but you do leave with your very own souvenir t-shirt that you make yourself. It lasts approximately 2 hours, and children ages 6 - 12 must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Other Details

One important detail to note is that you need to purchase your admission tickets online before heading to the aquarium.

In addition to that, the aquarium is located on the Outer Banks of North Carolina at 374 Airport Road

Manteo, North Carolina. The operating hours are 9 AM to 5 PM daily.

Those who enjoy aquariums or who are simply looking for an indoor experience to head to with their family should consider checking out one of the aquariums that North Carolina has to offer.

If you live near the Roanoke Island aquarium in Manteo, North Carolina, consider taking a weekend trip and enjoying a very memorable experience.

