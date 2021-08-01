North Carolina Lawmakers Prepare for August Budget Negotiations

Alyssa Atkinson

Get the details about upcoming discussions in this post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T2nyK_0bEK0IjF00

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

The North Carolina General Assembly had a short work week this past week (week of July 26 - August 1), as they were preparing for big measures in August, such as nailing down their final spending plan.

The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) conference was also coming up, so some politicians were headed there this past week. This also played a factor in the shortened work week. If you are not aware of the ALEC conference, this conference is described as follows on their website:

"The premier meeting of policymakers committed to free enterprise and individual liberty. State legislators, elected local officials and public policy experts gather to discuss and address major state policy issues, participate in interactive and immersive learning experiences and connect with peers and industry experts from across the states."

This meeting was held from July 28 - July 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City, Utah. It is essentially a large gathering of policymakers where state legislators and other officials gather to discuss many different issues. Aside from the conference, there are other items in the works in North Carolina specifically.

According to AP News:

"Senate leader Phil Berger says his chamber is also awaiting the House to approve its version of the state government budget, which Speaker Tim Moore hopes the House will roll out in the second week of August. The Senate approved its two-year proposal in June."

Therefore, they are hoping to get their budgeting approved and finalized in August, but it still has yet to be approved. The main thing to note here is that a lot of budget negotiations will be a huge topic of discussion in early August, so you should stay up-to-date on the news during that time if this information is of interest to you.

Final Thoughts

There is no doubt that politics is a highly polarizing subject, but it is still important to stay up-to-date on important political news at not only the national level, but also the state and local levels. That way, you can stay informed about changes that occur in your city and state.

The upcoming budget negotiations will begin in August, so you will not have to wait too much longer to find out more about the outcome of those negotiations in the coming month.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_18e8459fe14e96137792b662caacf53d.blob

Ohio U XC/Track alum. I love to run. I blog about food, health, fitness, lifestyle, etc. Personal Blog - nomeatfastfeet.com | Electrical and Computer Engineering Grad.

Raleigh, NC
1883 followers
Loading

More from Alyssa Atkinson

Raleigh, NC

3 of the Best Paying Jobs in Raleigh Right Now

Top positions in the Research Triangle area. It is no secret that finding work can be difficult, especially right now when companies have just started to hire back employees after the 2019 - 2020 shutdowns.Read full story
Raleigh, NC

3 Ways Austin and Raleigh Are Surprisingly Similar

Commonalities between the two popular cities. Each state you visit has its own unique perks, climate, and atmosphere. When you dive one layer deeper into individual cities, you get an even better feel for the lifestyle and opportunities that are available to you should you decide to move or reside in a specific city.Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

The North Carolina Housing Market Is Exploding in the Triangle Area

Get the details and statistics in this post. One huge life milestone that many people hope to achieve is being able to buy their own house. The exact style, size, and location of the house is unique to each individual. However, the fact remains that many people look to settle down and purchase a home at some point in their life.Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Where To Get the Best Loaded Healthy Salads in Raleigh

Get the full details in this post. It is no secret that people love to eat out at restaurants, go to coffee shops, or grab a quick bite on-the-go. While everyone has their own personal preferences, there is no doubt that a traditional sit-down restaurant is not a viable option if you are in a rush or need to grab something quick to take with you to your next destination.Read full story
Raleigh, NC

The Best Breathtaking North Carolina Lake View Near Raleigh

Just outside of Raleigh is a hidden gem called Falls Lake. I have always been someone who absolutely loved nature. When I was a kid, I seized every opportunity I had to get outside and play with my sisters.Read full story
Raleigh, NC

The 2 Best Smooth Running Trails in North Carolina

Read about my favorite trail discoveries so far. Many of my regular readers know about my running background, but just in case you don't, I will give you a quick rundown. I began running competitively in middle school when I joined my seventh grade track team. I didn't truly love the sport of endurance running until I joined cross-country in eighth grade. I loved the team aspect that cross-country brought to the table, and I also preferred running through expansive forests, grass fields, and unique race courses, as opposed to circling around the track for an entire race.Read full story
Greensboro, NC

Huge National Musical Festival Coming to North Carolina

Get the details in this post. In early September, a national scale folk music festival is coming to North Carolina, specifically Greensboro. This festival will feature global artists performing over three days, and it is expected to attract people from all over.Read full story

Top Features of the North Carolina Aquarium You Should Know About

The Roanoke Island aquarium highlights you should know about. I have visited a number of different aquariums throughout my childhood, and even into adulthood. Each one has been a unique and exciting experience, and my favorite one was probably the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California.Read full story

Wildfire Smoke Causes Code Orange Air Quality Alert in North Carolina

Here are the details you should know. On Thursday, July 22, 2021, a Code Orange air quality alert in North Carolina was issued due to smoke from western wildfires coming in. What this essentially means is that certain high risk individuals could be negatively impacted by the air quality, and they should avoid going outside for long periods of time. The group at risk includes:Read full story
2 comments
Raleigh, NC

Is North Carolina Really a Millennial State?

Here's what research says. In recent years, some of the larger cities in North Carolina, such as Raleigh and Charlotte, have attracted millennials, whether it be for a job, college, or a desire to live in the area.Read full story
7 comments
Fayetteville, NC

Modern Day Dinosaur World Now Open in North Carolina

Here are the details of this unique event. I am someone who has seen not only the original Jurassic Park movie, but also the more recent Jurassic World (and its sequel). I definitely found the Jurassic World movies entertaining, and I have always wondered what it would be like to be able to see dinosaurs in real life.Read full story
1 comments

2 Wildly Popular Gyms in North Carolina

Some top fitness centers to go to and get a sweat on. Photo by Ambitious Creative Co. - Rick Barrett on Unsplash. I have been a competitive athlete for most of my life. I started playing basketball in first grade, and I continued participating in that sport all the way through my junior year of high school. I also started running track in seventh grade and cross-country in eighth grade. I did both of those sports through my senior year of high school, and I also ran indoor track my senior year of high school.Read full story
Raleigh, NC

The Real Cost of Living in North Carolina in Your 20's (2021)

A breakdown of averages you should know. I have been living in North Carolina for a relatively short period of time. Still, my average monthly cost of living is pretty on par with what I anticipated it being as a millenial in my 20's with common costs like rent, utilities, food, and more.Read full story
1 comments
Raleigh, NC

100% Plant-Based Restaurant Now Open For Your Enjoyment

Get the details of the new downtown restaurant in this post. Many new coffee shops, restaurants, and other dining experiences are beginning to pop up in downtown Raleigh. While I have highlighted some of the hidden gem coffee shops in the Triangle area of North Carolina recently, I haven't discussed too many of the new restaurants.Read full story
Raleigh, NC

The Perfect Local Coffee Shop for Coffee, Matcha, and Baked Goods

Get the details of the Raleigh coffee shop in this post. While coffee has been wildly popular for quite some time, matcha has become a more recent trendy beverage thanks to millenials posting constantly about their favorite shops to purchase iced (or hot) matcha from in various forms.Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Don't Miss the Elite Sir Walter Mile Race Featuring Olympians

Here are the details you should know. For those who don't already know, I was a competitive runner for over 10 years. I started running competititvly in middle school when I joined the 7th grade track team. From there on out, I became more involved in the sport, and grew to love it.Read full story
Asheboro, NC

Top North Carolina Zoo Attractions You Should Know About

Learn about some of the experiences at the North Carolina Zoo. When I was a young child, I loved to go to the zoo. I went with my family a number of times, but there was one specific field trip I went on with my school that still stands out in my mine.Read full story
3 comments
Raleigh, NC

2 of the Top Ranked Museums in North Carolina

Ones in the triangle area you should know about. Photo by Robin Schreiner on UnsplashRobin Schreiner/Unsplash. I have always enjoyed visiting museums. When I was younger, I got extremely excited whenever my class went on a field trip to a museum at school.Read full story
Raleigh, NC

3 North Carolina Historical Firsts You Should Know About

As highlighted by the museum of history. The North Carolina Museum of History, located in Raleigh, is an incredibly popular local and tourist destination. If you have every looked the museum up online or visited it in person, this is probably unsurprising to you.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy