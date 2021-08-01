North Carolina Lawmakers Prepare for August Budget Negotiations

Get the details about upcoming discussions in this post.

Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash

The North Carolina General Assembly had a short work week this past week (week of July 26 - August 1), as they were preparing for big measures in August, such as nailing down their final spending plan.

The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) conference was also coming up, so some politicians were headed there this past week. This also played a factor in the shortened work week. If you are not aware of the ALEC conference, this conference is described as follows on their website:

"The premier meeting of policymakers committed to free enterprise and individual liberty. State legislators, elected local officials and public policy experts gather to discuss and address major state policy issues, participate in interactive and immersive learning experiences and connect with peers and industry experts from across the states."

This meeting was held from July 28 - July 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City, Utah. It is essentially a large gathering of policymakers where state legislators and other officials gather to discuss many different issues. Aside from the conference, there are other items in the works in North Carolina specifically.

According to AP News:

"Senate leader Phil Berger says his chamber is also awaiting the House to approve its version of the state government budget, which Speaker Tim Moore hopes the House will roll out in the second week of August. The Senate approved its two-year proposal in June."

Therefore, they are hoping to get their budgeting approved and finalized in August, but it still has yet to be approved. The main thing to note here is that a lot of budget negotiations will be a huge topic of discussion in early August, so you should stay up-to-date on the news during that time if this information is of interest to you.

Final Thoughts

There is no doubt that politics is a highly polarizing subject, but it is still important to stay up-to-date on important political news at not only the national level, but also the state and local levels. That way, you can stay informed about changes that occur in your city and state.

The upcoming budget negotiations will begin in August, so you will not have to wait too much longer to find out more about the outcome of those negotiations in the coming month.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.