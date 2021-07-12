Raleigh, NC

Fun Open Mic Pop-Up Coming to Downtown Raleigh

Alyssa Atkinson

Read on to get more details.

Photo by israel palacio on Unsplash

I don't know about you guys, but I have recently gotten more interested in live music events in recent months and weeks, and I find that I really enjoy listening to small musicians perform live.

It is nice to support local artists, and you can really tell how passionate they are about their craft. In addition to that, these smaller events tend to be more budget friendly.

The larger concerts with national performers can easily cost you $50 to $100 to attend, whereas these smaller pop-up style open mic nights are often free. If they aren't they might be $5 - $15 if that.

Yet they are still incredibly fun to attend, and they provide you with some much needed weekend entertainment. So, today I wanted to discuss an upcoming pop-up open mic night that will be occuring in Downtown Raleigh on July 14, 2021. If that sounds interesting to you, then read on to get more details about the event.

Date, Time, and Other Logistics

As I already stated, this event will occur on July 14. It will be a City Soul Cafe open mic event occuring at the Transfer Co. Food Hall. The cost is less than $10, and the facebook page states the following description for the event:

"Where will you be on the 14th of July? The only answer should be right back at Transfer Co. Food Hall for the latest edition of #CitySoulCafe #openmic. We're just a week away from the next show. Come out for a great time, good music provided by the one and only DJ Supreme and Krystal Argentin setting the vibes all night long."

According to their facebook page, the time, cost, and location are as follows:

Time: Doors open at 7:30, Show starts at 8

Cost: $7 at the door

Location: Transfer Co Ballroom

500 East Davie Street Raleigh NC

This is a public event which lasts about 3 hours.

Final Thoughts

I have attende an open mic event or two during my time in Raleigh so far, and I have enjoyed the entertainment and atmosphere. It is always fun to listen to live music, especially from local artists within the community in which you live.

Many of the open mic nights are open to music, poetry, and more. Each one is a creative form of expression that I appreciate greatly. While I find myself as the consumer rather than the performer in each situation, I still have an amazing time.

Whether you are seeking to perform at an open mic night, watch the live entertainment, or do a little of both, you might want to consider checking out the upcoming City Soul Cafe open mic night at Transfer Co. Food Hall. Check out their facebook page for further details, and then plan your fun Wednesday night outing.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Published by

Ohio U XC/Track alum. I love to run. I blog about food, health, fitness, lifestyle, etc. Personal Blog - nomeatfastfeet.com | Electrical and Computer Engineering Grad.

Raleigh, NC
1824 followers
