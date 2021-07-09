2 of the Most Wildly Popular Beaches in North Carolina

These beaches are the ones people flock to.

Photo by Cole Keister on Unsplash

One of the most popular vacation destinations in the United States is some sort of beach or warm weather paradise.

While some people prefer to venture into the mountains of Colorado or Tennessee for an outdoor adventure, others enjoy relaxing by the beach, soaking up the sun, and listening to the crashing sound of waves as they make their way towards the shore line.

I personally am a fan of both types of adventures, and I have certainly visited my fair share of beaches. While I do dream of visiting some more tropical destinations eventually, such as Hawaii, there are a few wonderful beaches to explore that are practically in my backyard.

That's right, today I will be discussing some of the most popular beaches in North Carolina. Each one has its own unique advantages, and they are common North Carolina beach destinations. Whether you are looking to go on a summer day trip to the beach, trying to plan a weekend getaway, or scheduling a vacation to North Carolina from another state, these are the beaches you might want to consider checking out.

So, without further ado, the following are three wildly popular beaches located across North Carolina, along with what they have to offer.

1. Emerald Isle

Emerald Isle is an absolutely beautiful beach with breathtaking views, especially at sunset. It is established as an incredibly clean beach, and it offers many advantages. In fact,

"Emerald Isle offers a wide shoreline and beach amenities galore, including grills, showers, picnic pavilions and parking. It's also part of the Crystal Coast section of North Carolina, with Indian Beach and Pine Knoll Shores (which is home to an outpost of the North Carolina Aquarium) both nearby."

For those looking for a family friendly beach that is well established with many different amenities, Emerald Isle might be the one for you.

Photo by Freysteinn G. Jonsson on Unsplash

2. Bald Head Island

Ok, the name for this beach might sound a bit quirky, but it is still considered one of the best beaches that North Carolina has to offer. It is a beautiful little island that is just a ferry ride away:

"When you board the ferry for the 20-minute ride to Bald Head Island, you leave your car behind, along with the stress of the mainland world."

In addition to that, Bald Head Island offers a number of different things to do. First off, it features an incredible golf course, which was recently recognized for its renovations. Also, you can visit the Old Baldy Lighthouse, which was "first commissioned by Thomas Jefferson." Of course, there is also the natural world to explore in the form of creeks and forests.

Bald Head Island in North Carolina allows you to escape the hustle and bustle of the city and just enjoy a relaxing, peaceful atmosphere. If you are looking for a unique, secluded spot in North Carolina to travel to, Bald Head Island is certainly one worth checking out.

Final Thoughts

The beaches of North Carolina that I shared today truly are unique, and for good reason. Some would even argue that they are three of the best beaches to venture out to in the great state of North Carolina.

However, I will let you be the ultimate judget. Whether you are planning a week long trip or a simple day trip to one of the beaches in North Carolina, the three shared should be at the top of your list for beaches to research and consider visiting.

