Nikki Fried is Doing What is Necessary When the Governor Won't

Nikki Fried, Gubernatorial Candidate Is Making Leadership Moves for All Floridians

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried has made recent moves proving that she could be a better Governor for Floridians, while the current governor of Florida puts party over state and country.

As Florida Governor Desantis is appointing people who will side with him and removing mandates that would save Floridian's and tourists' lives from COVID-19, Nikki Fried, Florida's Agriculture Commission and candidate for governor has been taking a leadership role. In comparing the last month's news feeds of each office, it is clear who is in the best interest of people and not politics.

Nikki's Leadership for our Country

Commissioner Nikki Fried and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Division of Licensing announced the suspension of 22 licenses held by individuals involved in the insurrection on July 27, 2021.

It was reported by Jacob Ogles at Floridapolitics.com on June 22 that US Representative Charlie Crist, who is also running for Governor says that DeSantis has refused to openly reject a conspiracy theory that the 2020 November election was stolen from Donald Trump. On January 6, 2021 Trump supporters sieged the Capitol and disrupted certification of President Joe Biden's electoral college victory.

"...I challenged Governor DeSantis to reject the Big Lie and launch a bipartisan investigation into Florida-based hate group members and their connections to the January 6th insurrection at our nation’s Capitol,” Crist said. “Our Governor could have done the right thing to keep Floridians safe and stop violent hate groups from organizing in Florida. Instead, he has chosen partisanship and division.”

Thankfully, the Division of Licensing, which administers the state's concealed weapons licenses, falls under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Commissioner Fried is the only democrat in the Florida cabinet.

“The deeply disturbing events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on January 6th were sedition, treason, and domestic terrorism – and those individuals involved in the insurrection must be held accountable for attempting to subvert our democratic process,” said Commissioner Fried. “Since charges began being filed, we are using our lawful authority to immediately suspend the licenses of 22 individuals involved in the storming of the U.S. Capitol. This is an ongoing effort, and as charges and sentences continue in the wake of this despicable attack, we will further suspend and revoke any additional licenses granted to insurrectionists.”

Leadership over the Pandemic

In Florida, 66 of 67 counties are listed as having high levels of COVID-19 community transmission. Commissioner Fried sprung into action as new COVID-19 cases are surging again in Florida.

Fried announced that she will be holding regular COVID-19 briefings. The Florida Department of Health went from daily to weekly updates on the pandemic in June and has not gone back to daily briefings despite the surge in cases.

“It’s been one of our concerns from day one when it came to this pandemic is what information is out there, what is trusted information and reliable? So, until we start seeing data reporting from the Department of Health and getting these reports from the hospitals, we’re going to be relying on what we’re getting from the CDC,” Fried said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to issue updated guidance this week adding a recommendation for fully vaccinated people to wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission. Governor Desantis mocked the guidance at a conservative policy conference in Salt Lake City.

Fried stated in her announcement that the Governors office is sending mixed messages in regard to the Pandemic.

In her second briefing Fried started with, "...It's unfortunate that I have to be standing here before you all today..., said Nikki Fried in a press conference briefing about the state of COVID-19 in Florida because Governor Desantis won't."

Floridians deserve a governor who will tell the truth about the insurrection and not politicians spreading "The Big Lie." Floridians deserve to stay safe from COVID-19 and not fed mixed messaging about mask and vaccine conspiracies.

Since Desantis is more worried about Trump's supporters voting for him to be president in 2024 than telling Floridians the truth, Nikki Fried is looking more like a true governor for Floridians in need of the truth today.

