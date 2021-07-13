Chincoteague Island, VA

Witness a Wild Pony Stampede Unlike Any Other—Through Water

Ever since I was a kid, I have always loved horses. Something about them just drew me in, and I could happily watch them for hours.

At fairs and exhibitions, one of my favorite things to do was walk through the barns to see people getting their horses ready to show. Their beauty, strength, and size always just left me in awe, and I’ve always felt a special connection to this particular animal.

I grew up on a farm and have been around domestic horses all my life. Wild horses, however, are a bit of a different story. I’ve always heard that there are herds of wild horses out there roaming free, and I imagined how cool it would be to see them in the wild. But I've never known where to find them.

Until I learned of the feral pony herds on Assateague Island, that is.

This 37-mile barrier island stretches along the coast of the Delmarva Peninsula facing the Atlantic Ocean, with the border between Maryland and Virginia running through it. Assateague Island is famous for its pristine white sandy beaches—and apparently, its wild ponies!

But how did these ponies get to an island in the Atlantic in the first place?

Well, no one knows for sure according to Nat Geo WILD, but it’s believed that a Spanish ship that was carrying ponies sunk off the coast of Assateague back in the 1600s. The ponies on board swam ashore during the wreck, and they’ve been roaming the island ever since!

While they are left to move about freely for the most part, there are some organizations keeping an eye on them and “managing” them in a very unique way.

The Chincoteague Vacation Guide explains the situation on its website:

Two herds of wild horses make their home on Assateague Island, separated by a fence at the Maryland-Virginia line. The Maryland herd is managed by the National Park Service. The Virginia herd is owned by the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company. Each year the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company purchases a grazing permit from the National Fish & Wildlife Service. This permit allows the Fire Company to maintain a herd of approximately 150 adult ponies on Assateague Island.

But what happens when the herd grows to more than 150 ponies?

An epic wild pony roundup unlike any other!

This roundup is now a world-famous annual event drawing huge crowds of tens of thousands from across the United States and around the world. The main events of this weeklong celebration are the Pony Swim and Auction, which raises money for a good cause.

Assateague and Chincoteague are sister islands separated by an 80-yard channel, and this channel is where the wild ponies take the plunge each summer for a spectacle you won’t see anywhere else in the world.

Members of the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company, also known as the "Saltwater Cowboys," round up the ponies on Assateague and bring them over to Chincoteague via the channel for the auction, which has two purposes: to help control the size of the herd in order to keep it ecologically sustainable, and to raise money for the Fire Company to purchase necessary equipment like ambulances and fire trucks, as well as other crucial supplies. And according to Chincoteague.com, “The Fire Company uses some of the proceeds from the auction to provide veterinary care for the ponies throughout the year,” ensuring the continued health and survival of the herd.

The last week of July each year is when all the action takes place, and the 2021 event would have marked the 96th year of this tradition. But unfortunately, the in-person Pony Swim and Auction have been canceled due to Covid restrictions, with the auction occurring online instead through SportHorseAuctions.com.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t other ways to enjoy the wild ponies, though.

If you want to spend some time in wild pony territory (which I know I will), you can camp at Assateague Island National Seashore. Reservations are required and can be booked up to six months in advance through the National Park Service Reservation System. Just be sure to take care of your campsite and store food properly, as Assateague’s wild ponies have been compared to Yosemite’s bears—always in search of some free food they can snatch when you aren’t paying attention.

Kelly Taylor, a ranger and science communicator with the National Seashore says:

It’s really special to be able to watch the horses run down the beach. There’s no place else that you’re going to find that, except for here on Assateague.

And for me, that would be a dream come true!

