New York City, NY

The Surprising Hybrid Animal at Home in the Heart of New York

Allison Burney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jh4cJ_0asCS7yL00
Thomas Shockey/Pexels

When I was a kid, it was fairly routine to hear the “yips” of coyotes coming from the forests surrounding my parents’ farm at night.

Sometimes I’d stop and listen intently for a few minutes, imagining them moving swiftly through the trees, or perched up on the big hill a few hundred yards behind our house.

Their howls were a fairly regular event where I came from, and we always knew they were out there, somewhere. The funny thing is, I can’t ever remember actually seeing one on all my walks around the farm and through the section of forest near the back of the property.

There’s no doubt that coyotes are stealthy creatures and excellent at not being seen, and in rural areas or dense forests, it’s fairly easy for them to go unnoticed.

But what if they were transported to the Big Apple? Wouldn’t they stand out like a sore thumb in a city as big and bustling and metropolitan as New York?

Apparently not, considering they’ve been fairly successful at adapting to life here over the last several decades, with the first coyote sightings in New York occurring in the mid-1990s.

Biologists Mark Weckel and Chris Nagy, along with a team of other researchers, have been studying coyotes through the Gotham Coyote Project. By leaving trail cameras in various places around New York City, they’re able to track their movements and gain more insight into their lives, behavior, and range.

The Gotham Coyote Project co-founders say that while the majority have been spotted in the wooded areas and parks of the Bronx, the cameras have also recorded them in Manhattan and in the suburbs of Queens.

For many people, it’s almost unfathomable that an animal like that could survive in a big city, and even more surprising that they’ve been able to go as undetected as they have!

There are a few reasons for that—one of them being that these coyotes are actually a hybrid of sorts, giving them a genome that sets them apart and makes them incredibly well-adapted for life in the big city.

In an episode of a Nat Geo WILD series about wildlife in America, narrator Quincy Dunn-Baker refers to the mixed breed as a “coywolf.” He says:

If New York’s coywolf was a cocktail, it’d be one part Wile E. Coyote, with its cunning and speed, a little twist of big bad wolf, with enough strength to tackle a deer, and a dash of Fido…pure street smarts. Mix well, and you’ve got a mutt built for the concrete jungle.

While it’s true that the coyote found in New York is “a bit of a mutt” according to Gotham Coyote, they also say that “calling it a coywolf glosses over the fascinating story for a 2-second sound bite.”

In a TV interview, the biologists explain that people assume a coywolf is the direct result of a wolf breeding with a coyote, which is true—but it’s not as simple as saying that the mother was a coyote and the father a wolf (or the other way around). There’s actually a long line of complicated inter-breeding over a century involving gray wolves, eastern wolves, western coyotes, and even domestic dogs.

The result is the Eastern coyote, with a genome comprised of more than 60% western coyote, and somewhere around 30% wolf and 10% dog.

Another reason for their success is their adaptability. The researchers at Gotham Coyote say they’ll eat “anything and everything.” Coyotes are omnivores, meaning they eat both plant matter and meat, have a wide diet and will eat many types of food, and aren’t picky, making do with whatever is available and abundant.

This mix of traits and hunting habits is what’s allowed the coyote to flourish in areas humans may never have expected them to set up shop. Perhaps one of the best things about their presence here is that each coyote can eat a bellyful of rats, one of New York’s biggest pests, per night!

While it can be surprising to discover that wild animals we’ve always envisioned as living in the forest, far away from humans, are actually living amongst us in our cities, it doesn’t have to be a bad thing or a problem.

There are ways for humans and wildlife to coexist peacefully in all corners of the earth—even in the ones we often view or label as unsuitable for animals. It just takes some effort on the part of humans to open their minds to the idea of cohabitation.

Thankfully, there are a number of organizations out there (such as the Earth Island Institute) who are working to educate the public on animals like the coyote, so that both can live safely and peacefully in the same areas.

As the Gotham Coyote Project's website says,

Our job is to tell the story of the NYC coyote and to help promote understanding and coexistence.

Coyotes aren’t generally a danger to humans and are very adept at avoiding us, but the Urban Coyote Initiative provides a great resource on what to do if you encounter a coyote while walking your dog, as well as other important information.

Educating yourself about coyotes and best practices for living among them is essential and one of the best things you can do, both for yourself and for these amazing animals.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 22

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5d807d6980cec86626f36440a8907dc0.blob

Life is an adventure, and learning is never finished. Writing about travel, nature, wildlife, national parks, and anything else that interests me!

618 followers
Loading

More from Allison Burney

Annapolis, MD

Chesapeake Bay’s Surprising Reality Stars Continue To Delight People Worldwide

When most people think of reality stars, they think of people: celebrities, entertainers, etc. Most of us don’t picture animals being ‘internet sensations,’ but there are a couple of birds near Annapolis, Maryland that are have been proving everyone wrong for several years now.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

A Sea Creature Scavenger Hunt the Whole Family Will Love

One of the reasons many people love going to aquariums is that you get to see and learn about so many different marine creatures all in one place. Aquariums are full of sea animals of all kinds and are brimming with enough information to make your head spin. For those who don’t live near the ocean or don’t like to swim, an aquarium could be the only opportunity to see what lies beneath the surface of the water up close.Read full story
San Antonio, TX

Witness a Bat Tornado Take To the Skies at Bracken Cave

Where I live, I’ve never seen more than a handful of bats flying around in the same area. There might be one or two soaring above my head at night if I’m outside, but they’re so quick you can barely even catch a glimpse.Read full story
Pismo Beach, CA

Where To See Clusters of Beautiful Monarchs, and How You Can Help Save Them

I’ve never met anyone who doesn’t love butterflies. What’s not to love? They’re beautiful and elegant, providing you with a moment of grace as they flutter by on the wind, pollinating the flowers in your garden as they go. Often bright, bold colors, butterflies easily catch your eye as they pass, brightening up your day at the same time.Read full story
1 comments
San Simeon, CA

Get up Close to the Bloody Battles of Elephant Seals

I’ve always found elephant seals extremely odd-looking. Compared to other seal species, such as the adorable fluffy white harp seal babies of the Arctic, or the round faces and bodies of the harbor seal, I've never been quite as drawn to elephant seals.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Watch America’s Icon Squabble During a Feeding Frenzy

The national symbol of America, the iconic Bald eagle, is magnificent in many ways. Its large size, incredible sight, and razor-sharp beak and talons make it a skilled hunter and overall top predator of the skies.Read full story

Watch a Massive Bison Stampede on South Dakota’s Great Plains

I’ve always wondered what it would be like to hear bison thundering across the plains in the Wild West. While this would have been a common sight to witness a few centuries ago, things are much different today. There are still a few successful modern-day herds of Plains bison roaming the United States, but not in the same way they did prior to the 19th century.Read full story
Cave Creek, AZ

Search for Glow-in-the-Dark Scorpions in the Desert

Despite my astrological sign being a Scorpio, I have to admit that I don’t know much about real-life scorpions. Whether consciously or not, many people (including myself) have assigned them to the general list of ‘creepy-crawly things to avoid’ category when it comes to the natural world.Read full story
1 comments
Burwell, NE

See Wild Chickens ‘Booming’ and Putting On a Show in the Prairies

I grew up in the country, and chickens were a normal part of life that I got used to seeing at farms in the area and at fairs. From my perspective, there didn’t seem to be too much about chickens to get excited about.Read full story
San Diego, CA

See Thousands of ‘Walking' Fish Storm the Beach in the Dark

America is full of surprising creatures that engage in totally unexpected behaviors. One of those such creatures is the California grunion, a species of fish that lays its eggs on land and “dances” across the beach at night during spawning season. It’s so weird, in fact, that some people still think this phenomenon is a myth!Read full story
3 comments
Walden, CO

Head to the Moose Capital of Colorado To See One of These Giants

Moose are one type of wildlife that simply commands respect. If you’re lucky enough to see one in the wild, their stature and presence just makes you stop and stare in awe. You wonder how something so big and stately could also be so quiet and graceful.Read full story
1 comments
Kiawah Island, SC

The Best Place To See Dolphins Hunting—on the Shore!

It’s well known that dolphins are extremely intelligent. They’ve adapted to hunt in many different ways, with pods working together to create brilliant feeding techniques like bubble traps.Read full story
1 comments
Georgetown, CO

Watch Bighorn Sheep Slam Heads in a Battle for Dominance

There are plenty of animals around the world that are capable of things no human stands a chance at replicating. Whether they thrive in the most hostile and extreme environments on earth, live at elevations humans can’t even venture to safely, or possess unbelievable athletic abilities or sheer strength that’s unfathomable to us, what some animals can do simply blows people away.Read full story
Hereford, AZ

Hold the World’s Tiniest Bird in the Palm of Your Hand

The world is full of amazing creatures of all kinds. Some of them are so tiny you’d barely notice them at all without a magnifying glass. But just because they’re small doesn’t mean they aren’t mighty! Think of ants, for example, which can lift up to 20 times their own body weight and carry it for great distances. For something so small to be able to accomplish a feat like that is quite astonishing.Read full story
Hawaii State

Rappel Down a Private Waterfall At This Hawaiian Oasis

Hawaii is one of those places that’s on many people’s bucket lists simply because it’s got it all: waves, sandy beaches, laid back island vibes, mountains, volcanoes, lush greenery, sea breezes, swaying palm trees, a vibrant culture…and the list goes on.Read full story
Jasper, AR

I Never Imagined Wanting to Sleep In a Cave Until Now

The world is full of all kinds of amazing and beautiful natural landforms, but I think caves top the list when it comes to the weirdest. I’ve been fortunate to explore some caves throughout my travels, including in Vietnam, where I literally got to float in a mud pool in complete darkness in the middle of a cave! That was an experience I’ll never forget.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Sleeping In a Treehouse Is a Childhood Dream Come True

When we’re young, we believe anything’s possible. We see everything through a lens of fun, with no thought or regard to what’s “practical” or “reasonable.”. To a kid, sleeping in a treehouse is definitely fun and magical, and that’s all that matters. Many kids dream of having a treehouse in their backyard that’s all their own—a special place they can escape to when they want to be alone or when they want to dream, uninhibited by “real life.”Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The One-of-a-Kind Dock Party You Don’t Want To Miss

I’ve always found sea lions fun to watch. They’re so graceful and quick in the water, yet completely awkward-looking on land, and that contrast has always intrigued me. One of my strongest memories of a sea lion was at an aquarium when I was younger. There was one lone sea lion sunning himself on a rock that we were watching, and every so often, he’d open one eye, almost as if to check that we were still there. Once he was sure he still had adoring fans looking at him, he could get back to the business of soaking up the sun with both eyes closed.Read full story
Chincoteague Island, VA

Witness a Wild Pony Stampede Unlike Any Other—Through Water

Ever since I was a kid, I have always loved horses. Something about them just drew me in, and I could happily watch them for hours. At fairs and exhibitions, one of my favorite things to do was walk through the barns to see people getting their horses ready to show. Their beauty, strength, and size always just left me in awe, and I’ve always felt a special connection to this particular animal.Read full story

Comments / 22

Community Policy