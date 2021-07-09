The Surprising Hybrid Animal at Home in the Heart of New York

Thomas Shockey/Pexels

When I was a kid, it was fairly routine to hear the “yips” of coyotes coming from the forests surrounding my parents’ farm at night.

Sometimes I’d stop and listen intently for a few minutes, imagining them moving swiftly through the trees, or perched up on the big hill a few hundred yards behind our house.

Their howls were a fairly regular event where I came from, and we always knew they were out there, somewhere. The funny thing is, I can’t ever remember actually seeing one on all my walks around the farm and through the section of forest near the back of the property.

There’s no doubt that coyotes are stealthy creatures and excellent at not being seen, and in rural areas or dense forests, it’s fairly easy for them to go unnoticed.

But what if they were transported to the Big Apple? Wouldn’t they stand out like a sore thumb in a city as big and bustling and metropolitan as New York?

Apparently not, considering they’ve been fairly successful at adapting to life here over the last several decades, with the first coyote sightings in New York occurring in the mid-1990s.

Biologists Mark Weckel and Chris Nagy, along with a team of other researchers, have been studying coyotes through the Gotham Coyote Project. By leaving trail cameras in various places around New York City, they’re able to track their movements and gain more insight into their lives, behavior, and range.

The Gotham Coyote Project co-founders say that while the majority have been spotted in the wooded areas and parks of the Bronx, the cameras have also recorded them in Manhattan and in the suburbs of Queens.

For many people, it’s almost unfathomable that an animal like that could survive in a big city, and even more surprising that they’ve been able to go as undetected as they have!

There are a few reasons for that—one of them being that these coyotes are actually a hybrid of sorts, giving them a genome that sets them apart and makes them incredibly well-adapted for life in the big city.

In an episode of a Nat Geo WILD series about wildlife in America, narrator Quincy Dunn-Baker refers to the mixed breed as a “coywolf.” He says:

If New York’s coywolf was a cocktail, it’d be one part Wile E. Coyote, with its cunning and speed, a little twist of big bad wolf, with enough strength to tackle a deer, and a dash of Fido…pure street smarts. Mix well, and you’ve got a mutt built for the concrete jungle.

While it’s true that the coyote found in New York is “a bit of a mutt” according to Gotham Coyote, they also say that “calling it a coywolf glosses over the fascinating story for a 2-second sound bite.”

In a TV interview, the biologists explain that people assume a coywolf is the direct result of a wolf breeding with a coyote, which is true—but it’s not as simple as saying that the mother was a coyote and the father a wolf (or the other way around). There’s actually a long line of complicated inter-breeding over a century involving gray wolves, eastern wolves, western coyotes, and even domestic dogs.

The result is the Eastern coyote, with a genome comprised of more than 60% western coyote, and somewhere around 30% wolf and 10% dog.

Another reason for their success is their adaptability. The researchers at Gotham Coyote say they’ll eat “anything and everything.” Coyotes are omnivores, meaning they eat both plant matter and meat, have a wide diet and will eat many types of food, and aren’t picky, making do with whatever is available and abundant.

This mix of traits and hunting habits is what’s allowed the coyote to flourish in areas humans may never have expected them to set up shop. Perhaps one of the best things about their presence here is that each coyote can eat a bellyful of rats, one of New York’s biggest pests, per night!

While it can be surprising to discover that wild animals we’ve always envisioned as living in the forest, far away from humans, are actually living amongst us in our cities, it doesn’t have to be a bad thing or a problem.

There are ways for humans and wildlife to coexist peacefully in all corners of the earth—even in the ones we often view or label as unsuitable for animals. It just takes some effort on the part of humans to open their minds to the idea of cohabitation.

Thankfully, there are a number of organizations out there (such as the Earth Island Institute) who are working to educate the public on animals like the coyote, so that both can live safely and peacefully in the same areas.

As the Gotham Coyote Project's website says,

Our job is to tell the story of the NYC coyote and to help promote understanding and coexistence.

Coyotes aren’t generally a danger to humans and are very adept at avoiding us, but the Urban Coyote Initiative provides a great resource on what to do if you encounter a coyote while walking your dog, as well as other important information.

Educating yourself about coyotes and best practices for living among them is essential and one of the best things you can do, both for yourself and for these amazing animals.

