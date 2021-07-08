Columbia, NC

Camping in Black Bear Country Is Not for the Faint of Heart

Allison Burney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24t8a8_0arAWzFr00
Kevin Phillips/Pixabay

I’ve seen black bears several times throughout my life.

Usually, they were off in distant fields or running across highways. But one time, there were cubs up a tree on our front lawn when I was growing up!

That was the only time I can remember being a little afraid of bears. (It was dark, and all I knew was that if there were cubs, momma bear was sure to be somewhere close by, and I didn’t want to make her angry!) That was also the only time I’ve seen more than one bear at a time.

They’re solitary animals and it’s rare to see them in numbers, which is what makes one area of North Carolina very unique.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says,

Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge is a hidden gem on North Carolina's Inner Banks. This gorgeous expanse of rich, diverse, dynamic habitat offers a multitude of birding, hiking and wildlife photography opportunities.

Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge is true bear country, with hundreds of black bears living in and around the refuge. One of the reasons this habitat is a magnet for bears is the abundance of food sources. Here, there’s a variety of plants, insects, and meat, plus an added bonus: crops. Bears in this area have been known to eat corn, wheat, and even peanuts.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service says the refuge has “what is believed to be one of the largest concentrations of black bear found in the southeastern United States.” In other words, this part of eastern North Carolina is one of the best places in North America to see a black bear in the wild!

Back in 2005, a study done by the U.S. Geological Survey’s Cooperative Wildlife Research Unit in the Pocosin Lakes Refuge estimated the population at between 370-500 black bears. The refuge is just over 110,000 acres in total, which equates to an average of about three to four bears per square mile.

If seeing them as you drive by or from a distance on a hike in the refuge isn’t enough excitement for you, there’s another option that’s bound to be more thrilling: you can go camping just outside this bear haven. Nearby Pettigrew State Park on the shores of Lake Phelps provides visitors with the option to set up camp for the night.

While that might sound a bit scary (or even stupid!), rangers and bear biologists say that as long as you’re being smart and taking precautions, it’s safe, and despite the large presence of bears in the area, you’re unlikely to have any problems. It’ll definitely be a camping trip to remember, though!

Before setting off on your camping/bear-viewing adventure, it’s important to educate yourself on how to properly handle and store food in bear country, and what to do if you encounter a bear. A program called BearWise was developed by black bear biologists and provides information, resources, and safety tips on how to behave if you see a bear.

Depending on when you visit, you can also stop by the refuge’s Visitor Center (temporarily closed due to Covid) to learn more about the area and get further guidance and information from the staff.

Generally speaking, though, it’s important to know that you should never run from a bear. If you do find yourself in close proximity to one, try to make yourself look as big as you can (by opening your jacket, waving your arms, or standing up tall or on top of something), and make lots of noise while backing away slowly. Don’t turn your back on a bear until you’re sure it’s no longer a threat.

And when it comes to campsite guidelines, make sure you dispose of all garbage in designated trash areas, clean up any spills or food waste after eating, and store any leftover food or anything that could smell like food to a bear (dirty dishes, camp fuel, toiletries, deodorant, clothes used to cook in) in your car or in a strong, sealed container that’s bear-proof.

Taking the proper precautions will lower the likelihood of a bear approaching your campsite in search of food, ensuring you have a safe and enjoyable time while camping.

You don’t need to be afraid, but always be aware.

And remember:

“Black bears tend to be shy and non-aggressive toward humans. There has not been an unprovoked bear attack in North Carolina.” — NCwildlife.org

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_5d807d6980cec86626f36440a8907dc0.blob

Life is an adventure, and learning is never finished. Writing about travel, nature, wildlife, national parks, and anything else that interests me!

619 followers
Loading

More from Allison Burney

Annapolis, MD

Chesapeake Bay’s Surprising Reality Stars Continue To Delight People Worldwide

When most people think of reality stars, they think of people: celebrities, entertainers, etc. Most of us don’t picture animals being ‘internet sensations,’ but there are a couple of birds near Annapolis, Maryland that are have been proving everyone wrong for several years now.Read full story
San Francisco, CA

A Sea Creature Scavenger Hunt the Whole Family Will Love

One of the reasons many people love going to aquariums is that you get to see and learn about so many different marine creatures all in one place. Aquariums are full of sea animals of all kinds and are brimming with enough information to make your head spin. For those who don’t live near the ocean or don’t like to swim, an aquarium could be the only opportunity to see what lies beneath the surface of the water up close.Read full story
San Antonio, TX

Witness a Bat Tornado Take To the Skies at Bracken Cave

Where I live, I’ve never seen more than a handful of bats flying around in the same area. There might be one or two soaring above my head at night if I’m outside, but they’re so quick you can barely even catch a glimpse.Read full story
Pismo Beach, CA

Where To See Clusters of Beautiful Monarchs, and How You Can Help Save Them

I’ve never met anyone who doesn’t love butterflies. What’s not to love? They’re beautiful and elegant, providing you with a moment of grace as they flutter by on the wind, pollinating the flowers in your garden as they go. Often bright, bold colors, butterflies easily catch your eye as they pass, brightening up your day at the same time.Read full story
1 comments
San Simeon, CA

Get up Close to the Bloody Battles of Elephant Seals

I’ve always found elephant seals extremely odd-looking. Compared to other seal species, such as the adorable fluffy white harp seal babies of the Arctic, or the round faces and bodies of the harbor seal, I've never been quite as drawn to elephant seals.Read full story
Baltimore, MD

Watch America’s Icon Squabble During a Feeding Frenzy

The national symbol of America, the iconic Bald eagle, is magnificent in many ways. Its large size, incredible sight, and razor-sharp beak and talons make it a skilled hunter and overall top predator of the skies.Read full story

Watch a Massive Bison Stampede on South Dakota’s Great Plains

I’ve always wondered what it would be like to hear bison thundering across the plains in the Wild West. While this would have been a common sight to witness a few centuries ago, things are much different today. There are still a few successful modern-day herds of Plains bison roaming the United States, but not in the same way they did prior to the 19th century.Read full story
Cave Creek, AZ

Search for Glow-in-the-Dark Scorpions in the Desert

Despite my astrological sign being a Scorpio, I have to admit that I don’t know much about real-life scorpions. Whether consciously or not, many people (including myself) have assigned them to the general list of ‘creepy-crawly things to avoid’ category when it comes to the natural world.Read full story
1 comments
Burwell, NE

See Wild Chickens ‘Booming’ and Putting On a Show in the Prairies

I grew up in the country, and chickens were a normal part of life that I got used to seeing at farms in the area and at fairs. From my perspective, there didn’t seem to be too much about chickens to get excited about.Read full story
San Diego, CA

See Thousands of ‘Walking' Fish Storm the Beach in the Dark

America is full of surprising creatures that engage in totally unexpected behaviors. One of those such creatures is the California grunion, a species of fish that lays its eggs on land and “dances” across the beach at night during spawning season. It’s so weird, in fact, that some people still think this phenomenon is a myth!Read full story
3 comments
Walden, CO

Head to the Moose Capital of Colorado To See One of These Giants

Moose are one type of wildlife that simply commands respect. If you’re lucky enough to see one in the wild, their stature and presence just makes you stop and stare in awe. You wonder how something so big and stately could also be so quiet and graceful.Read full story
1 comments
Kiawah Island, SC

The Best Place To See Dolphins Hunting—on the Shore!

It’s well known that dolphins are extremely intelligent. They’ve adapted to hunt in many different ways, with pods working together to create brilliant feeding techniques like bubble traps.Read full story
1 comments
Georgetown, CO

Watch Bighorn Sheep Slam Heads in a Battle for Dominance

There are plenty of animals around the world that are capable of things no human stands a chance at replicating. Whether they thrive in the most hostile and extreme environments on earth, live at elevations humans can’t even venture to safely, or possess unbelievable athletic abilities or sheer strength that’s unfathomable to us, what some animals can do simply blows people away.Read full story
Hereford, AZ

Hold the World’s Tiniest Bird in the Palm of Your Hand

The world is full of amazing creatures of all kinds. Some of them are so tiny you’d barely notice them at all without a magnifying glass. But just because they’re small doesn’t mean they aren’t mighty! Think of ants, for example, which can lift up to 20 times their own body weight and carry it for great distances. For something so small to be able to accomplish a feat like that is quite astonishing.Read full story
Hawaii State

Rappel Down a Private Waterfall At This Hawaiian Oasis

Hawaii is one of those places that’s on many people’s bucket lists simply because it’s got it all: waves, sandy beaches, laid back island vibes, mountains, volcanoes, lush greenery, sea breezes, swaying palm trees, a vibrant culture…and the list goes on.Read full story
Jasper, AR

I Never Imagined Wanting to Sleep In a Cave Until Now

The world is full of all kinds of amazing and beautiful natural landforms, but I think caves top the list when it comes to the weirdest. I’ve been fortunate to explore some caves throughout my travels, including in Vietnam, where I literally got to float in a mud pool in complete darkness in the middle of a cave! That was an experience I’ll never forget.Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Sleeping In a Treehouse Is a Childhood Dream Come True

When we’re young, we believe anything’s possible. We see everything through a lens of fun, with no thought or regard to what’s “practical” or “reasonable.”. To a kid, sleeping in a treehouse is definitely fun and magical, and that’s all that matters. Many kids dream of having a treehouse in their backyard that’s all their own—a special place they can escape to when they want to be alone or when they want to dream, uninhibited by “real life.”Read full story
San Francisco, CA

The One-of-a-Kind Dock Party You Don’t Want To Miss

I’ve always found sea lions fun to watch. They’re so graceful and quick in the water, yet completely awkward-looking on land, and that contrast has always intrigued me. One of my strongest memories of a sea lion was at an aquarium when I was younger. There was one lone sea lion sunning himself on a rock that we were watching, and every so often, he’d open one eye, almost as if to check that we were still there. Once he was sure he still had adoring fans looking at him, he could get back to the business of soaking up the sun with both eyes closed.Read full story
Chincoteague Island, VA

Witness a Wild Pony Stampede Unlike Any Other—Through Water

Ever since I was a kid, I have always loved horses. Something about them just drew me in, and I could happily watch them for hours. At fairs and exhibitions, one of my favorite things to do was walk through the barns to see people getting their horses ready to show. Their beauty, strength, and size always just left me in awe, and I’ve always felt a special connection to this particular animal.Read full story
New York City, NY

The Surprising Hybrid Animal at Home in the Heart of New York

When I was a kid, it was fairly routine to hear the “yips” of coyotes coming from the forests surrounding my parents’ farm at night. Sometimes I’d stop and listen intently for a few minutes, imagining them moving swiftly through the trees, or perched up on the big hill a few hundred yards behind our house.Read full story
22 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy