Camping in Black Bear Country Is Not for the Faint of Heart

I’ve seen black bears several times throughout my life.

Usually, they were off in distant fields or running across highways. But one time, there were cubs up a tree on our front lawn when I was growing up!

That was the only time I can remember being a little afraid of bears. (It was dark, and all I knew was that if there were cubs, momma bear was sure to be somewhere close by, and I didn’t want to make her angry!) That was also the only time I’ve seen more than one bear at a time.

They’re solitary animals and it’s rare to see them in numbers, which is what makes one area of North Carolina very unique.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says,

Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge is a hidden gem on North Carolina's Inner Banks. This gorgeous expanse of rich, diverse, dynamic habitat offers a multitude of birding, hiking and wildlife photography opportunities.

Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge is true bear country, with hundreds of black bears living in and around the refuge. One of the reasons this habitat is a magnet for bears is the abundance of food sources. Here, there’s a variety of plants, insects, and meat, plus an added bonus: crops. Bears in this area have been known to eat corn, wheat, and even peanuts.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service says the refuge has “what is believed to be one of the largest concentrations of black bear found in the southeastern United States.” In other words, this part of eastern North Carolina is one of the best places in North America to see a black bear in the wild!

Back in 2005, a study done by the U.S. Geological Survey’s Cooperative Wildlife Research Unit in the Pocosin Lakes Refuge estimated the population at between 370-500 black bears. The refuge is just over 110,000 acres in total, which equates to an average of about three to four bears per square mile.

If seeing them as you drive by or from a distance on a hike in the refuge isn’t enough excitement for you, there’s another option that’s bound to be more thrilling: you can go camping just outside this bear haven. Nearby Pettigrew State Park on the shores of Lake Phelps provides visitors with the option to set up camp for the night.

While that might sound a bit scary (or even stupid!), rangers and bear biologists say that as long as you’re being smart and taking precautions, it’s safe, and despite the large presence of bears in the area, you’re unlikely to have any problems. It’ll definitely be a camping trip to remember, though!

Before setting off on your camping/bear-viewing adventure, it’s important to educate yourself on how to properly handle and store food in bear country, and what to do if you encounter a bear. A program called BearWise was developed by black bear biologists and provides information, resources, and safety tips on how to behave if you see a bear.

Depending on when you visit, you can also stop by the refuge’s Visitor Center (temporarily closed due to Covid) to learn more about the area and get further guidance and information from the staff.

Generally speaking, though, it’s important to know that you should never run from a bear. If you do find yourself in close proximity to one, try to make yourself look as big as you can (by opening your jacket, waving your arms, or standing up tall or on top of something), and make lots of noise while backing away slowly. Don’t turn your back on a bear until you’re sure it’s no longer a threat.

And when it comes to campsite guidelines, make sure you dispose of all garbage in designated trash areas, clean up any spills or food waste after eating, and store any leftover food or anything that could smell like food to a bear (dirty dishes, camp fuel, toiletries, deodorant, clothes used to cook in) in your car or in a strong, sealed container that’s bear-proof.

Taking the proper precautions will lower the likelihood of a bear approaching your campsite in search of food, ensuring you have a safe and enjoyable time while camping.

You don’t need to be afraid, but always be aware.

And remember:

“Black bears tend to be shy and non-aggressive toward humans. There has not been an unprovoked bear attack in North Carolina.” — NCwildlife.org

