Discover Greater Phoenix's East Valley

PHOENIX, AZ — On the east side of Phoenix lies a large swath of residential and business communities that thrive on Arizona's agricultural heritage and share a footprint with rugged Sonoran Desert scenery.

There are no sleepy towns and cities in the East Valley: Maker communities and artisans are converging in their districts as we transition from the shipping of hay to the production of handicrafts.

There are plenty of farm trails for people who like to travel and art enthusiasts to enjoy, and vibrant nightlife and dining awaits in the East Valley.

The East Valley Town of Gilbert, once known for its farm feed business, now earns the title of "Phoenix's Coolest Suburb" after a growth boom and infusion of local restaurants.

In Gilbert's historic Heritage District, you can find several local independent restaurants, including OSO Brewery, Postino, and Pomo Pizzeria, within walking distance. The district hosts street festivals, bike rides, and markets; at night, Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row abounds with happy hour hopping and live music.

Attend the Celebration of Fine Art in the spring if art catches your fancy. More than 100 artists will be showing their fine art in studios on 40,000 square feet of showgrounds in north Scottsdale during this multi-week event. Arts and culture offerings also draw visitors to the rolling landscapes and scenic mountain backdrops of fountain hills, a community northeast of Phoenix.

The Fountain Park lake is the town's namesake, with a 330-foot plume gushing out every hour for 15 minutes. Visit the Emerson Art Gallery to explore the exceptional collection of local and national artists following a stroll in the park to enjoy the spectacle and Fountain Hills Art Gallery.

In addition to the immersive mirror experience, OdySea in the Desert provides a full itinerary of fun. You can also visit butterfly wonderland which is America's largest indoor butterfly pavilion.

