Phoenix, AZ

What You Can Do During Summer in Indoors and Outdoors at Phoenix

Alistair Dominguez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z1iwy_0bZBg2wt00

PHOENIX, AZ — If you are looking for some activities that you can do during summer in Phoenix, do not worry, we have got some lists for you! In Phoenix, we have a well-known indoor activity that is open with guidelines during pandemics. However, we also have some outdoor activities you can consider. So, here is the list:

WHAT TO DO INDOORS

1. Arizona Science Center

Location: 600 E. Washington St., Phoenix

Phone Number: 602-716-2000

Opens: Mondays-Sundays (10.30 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

According to Google reviews the service at Arizona Science Center is fast and this place is great for kids and also adults. It is a family-friendly place. Arizona Science Center is a landmark designed by an architect named Antoine Predock. The 140,000 square feet of this building are divided into hallways, galleries, and terraces creating an environment that encourages exploration and discovery. You can explore four levels of experiments, a state-of-the-art planetarium, and a five-story, giant-screen theater. Advance reservations are required, so make sure you know the current safety measures.

2. Musical Instrument Museum

Location: 4725 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050, United States

Phone Number: +1 480-478-6000

Opens: Mondays-Sundays (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Founder and former CEO of Target Corporation, Robert J. Ulrich founded the Musical Instrument Museum in April 2010. In the Musical Instrument Museum, you can discover immersive exhibits and interactive galleries from more than 200 countries across the world, featuring more than 8,000 instruments, as well as collectibles from legendary musicians.

WHAT TO DO OUTDOORS

1. Pueblo Grande Museum and Archeological Park

Location: 4619 E Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85034, United States

Phone Number: +1 602-495-0901

Opens: Tuesdays-Saturdays (9 a.m. – 4.45 p.m.)

It's located just east of downtown Phoenix, adjacent to Sky Harbor International Airport, along with an archaeological site once inhabited by the Hohokam culture. It's a National Historic Landmark and Phoenix Point of Pride. As the city's largest preserved archaeological site, it has been part of the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department since 1929

2. Lowell Observatory

Location: 1400 W Mars Hill Rd, Flagstaff, AZ 86001, United States

Phone Number: +1 928-774-3358

Opens: Wednesdays-Mondays (9.30 a.m. – 11 p.m.) and Tuesdays (9.30 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Through education, exploration, and discovery, Lowell Observatory has connected people with the universe for over 125 years. During one of the observatory's guided tours, you can learn more about Pluto, which was discovered in 1930. The giant 1896 Clark refractor lets you see the moon, planets, and deep-sky objects on clear nights.

