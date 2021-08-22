Bookstores you have to visit in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - Books consist of various genres and forms. Nowadays, bookstores are also added with other facilities to make visitors feel comfortable. Listed below are three bookstores in Phoenix that you should visit.

1. Changing Hands

This independent bookstore is located in Uptown, and this independent bookstore offers both new and used books, toys, unique gifts, and hosts many writers' events each year. This Changing Hands branch also features the first draft book, a book bar in the US that offers coffee, beer, wine, and book fan meetings. The room in this place or called The Commons is also famous for being a venue for events such as baby showers, weddings, vacation events, etc.

Address: 300 W Camelback Rd, Ste 1, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Uptown

Call: (602) 274 - 0067

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday starting from 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

2. Bookmans Entertainment Exchange

Founded in 1976, this bookstore, besides selling books, also sells various collections such as video games and their accessories, music, films, magazines, electronics, musical instruments, comics, etc. This bookstore presents a large selection of books that come in new or used forms. The payment methods accepted by this shop are cash and credit cards. In addition, this shop is also supported by access for wheelchair users. You can do it for those of you who want to bring your pet dog here because this bookstore allows dogs to enter it.

Address: 8034 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021 North Mountain

Call: (602) 433 - 0255

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday starting from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday starting from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

3. Poisoned Pen A Mystery Bookstore

Founded in 1989 by its founder, Barbara G. Peters, it is an independent-based bookstore focused on works of fiction. The collection of books owned by this store consists of works of thrillers, mysteries, literature, history, classical literature, Southwestern American literature, and this shop also offers works with autographed first editions and imported works. Apart from selling books of the genres mentioned above, this shop also has a book club that produces interesting works. The payment methods accepted by this store are cash and credit cards. In addition, for those of you who purchase for the first time at this store, you will get a 20% discount on your first purchase.

Address: 4014 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Call: (480) 947 - 2974

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday starting from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Sunday starting from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

