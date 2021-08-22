Phoenix, AZ

Bookstores you have to visit in Phoenix

Alistair Dominguez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ez6nA_0bZA2N4f00

PHOENIX, AZ - Books consist of various genres and forms. Nowadays, bookstores are also added with other facilities to make visitors feel comfortable. Listed below are three bookstores in Phoenix that you should visit.

1. Changing Hands

This independent bookstore is located in Uptown, and this independent bookstore offers both new and used books, toys, unique gifts, and hosts many writers' events each year. This Changing Hands branch also features the first draft book, a book bar in the US that offers coffee, beer, wine, and book fan meetings. The room in this place or called The Commons is also famous for being a venue for events such as baby showers, weddings, vacation events, etc.

Address: 300 W Camelback Rd, Ste 1, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Uptown

Call: (602) 274 - 0067

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday starting from 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

2. Bookmans Entertainment Exchange

Founded in 1976, this bookstore, besides selling books, also sells various collections such as video games and their accessories, music, films, magazines, electronics, musical instruments, comics, etc. This bookstore presents a large selection of books that come in new or used forms. The payment methods accepted by this shop are cash and credit cards. In addition, this shop is also supported by access for wheelchair users. You can do it for those of you who want to bring your pet dog here because this bookstore allows dogs to enter it.

Address: 8034 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021 North Mountain

Call: (602) 433 - 0255

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday starting from 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday starting from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

3. Poisoned Pen A Mystery Bookstore

Founded in 1989 by its founder, Barbara G. Peters, it is an independent-based bookstore focused on works of fiction. The collection of books owned by this store consists of works of thrillers, mysteries, literature, history, classical literature, Southwestern American literature, and this shop also offers works with autographed first editions and imported works. Apart from selling books of the genres mentioned above, this shop also has a book club that produces interesting works. The payment methods accepted by this store are cash and credit cards. In addition, for those of you who purchase for the first time at this store, you will get a 20% discount on your first purchase.

Address: 4014 N Goldwater Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Call: (480) 947 - 2974

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday starting from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Sunday starting from 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9a2dbd9ad2f516bf24a2a60bf2e9489f.blob

Scottish-Mexican-American a-rising in Phoenix!

Phoenix, AZ
488 followers
Loading

More from Alistair Dominguez

Maricopa County, AZ

Arizona Emergency Information and Network shares Tuna Fish & Chips Casserole recipe for a storm lockdown

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - Arizona will still face several monsoon storms and floods up until late September. This also means that there might be several others lockdowns. Regarding the case, the Arizona VOAD shares a recipe from AZEIN for you to go through a flood or storm lockdown.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

The city of Phoenix to pursue pollutions decrease in 2050 by promoting electric vehicles

PHOENIX, AZ – The city of Phoenix promotes electric-powered vehicles to residents as an approach to strive for Greenhouse Gas Emissions, or GHGs, reduction targets by 2050. Since the city becomes one of the cities with the worst air quality in the U.S., it increases the vulnerability of the Phoenix residents to suffer from visibility and respiratory health issues.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport displays artworks for residents and tourists at Terminal 3

PHOENIX, AZ – Passengers from Phoenix and beyond can see various artworks in Terminal 3 of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport through January and March 2022. The exhibition has a purpose in enhancing the airport environment for welcoming tourists and residents. It presents various styles, materials, and disciplines acquired from Arizona communities and individuals, either by donation or through fundings of the Aviation Department’s Percent for the Art.Read full story
Mesa, AZ

Vice Mayor Jenn Duff of City of Mesa joins the second Complete Streets Champions Institute

MESA, AZ - On August 25, 2021, the City of Mesa announced that Vice Mayor Jenn Duff is going to attend the 2nd class of the Complete Streets Champions Institute. Vice Mayor Duff will join the six-month virtual sessions to learn about community street improvement.Read full story
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control offers Clear the Shelters adoption program

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - To celebrate National Dog Day, the Maricopa County Animal Care and Control offers Clear the Shelters program. This program will be from August 23 through September 19, 2021, and offers a $25 adoption fee that includes licensing fee, spay, microchip, and vaccinations.Read full story
1 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Game and Fish Department shares about hunting and fishing license

PHOENIX, AZ - The dove season in Arizona is just a week ahead. Get your hunting rifle, license, and Migratory Bird Stamp ready. If you haven’t acquired your hunting license yet, read the information from Arizona Game and Fish about the license.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix's Street Transportation Department needs residents' feedback for bike boulevard upgrades

PHOENIX, AZ – The city of Phoenix’s Street Transportation Department encourages residents to complete an assessment survey provided for the bike boulevard enhancements project on Villa and Fillmore Street.Read full story
Chino Valley, AZ

Arizona Department of Transportation diverts the traffic on Chino Valley as the traffic improvement project continues

CHINO VALLEY, AZ – Arizona Department of Transportation, or ADOT, diverts the traffic cruising State Route 89 to the east side of Road 1 North intersection until this early October.Read full story
Scottsdale, AZ

The Colorado River Shortage and how it affects Scottsdale's water distribution

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - In late August 2021, the Bureau of Reclamation has announced that it will declare the Tier 1 Shortage of the Colorado River on January 1, 2022. This is the first time in Arizona history based on the evaluation of water levels on Lake Mead.Read full story
Mohave County, AZ

Mohave County shares CDC's recommendation for third vaccine shot for those with immunocompromised conditions

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ - On Monday, August 23, 2021, Mohave County has announced the CDC’s recommendation regarding the third dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine for those who have severe immunocompromised conditions.Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

University of Arizona opens COVID-19 tests for its students and staff

PHOENIX, AZ - The University of Arizona or UA has opened its fall semester. President Robert C. Robbins is anticipating this event by increasing the COVID-19 test and vaccination numbers for all UA members. Regarding the event, UA offers two test programs both for dorm residents and other campus members who live outside the campus area.Read full story
1 comments
Pinal County, AZ

Pinal County confirms the first case of West Nile Virus in 2021

PINAL COUNTY, AZ - On August 24, 2021, the Pinal County Public Health Services District has announced the first confirmed case of the West Nile Virus or WNV case in 2021. This summer through fall is the mosquito season where WNV is most likely to infect people.Read full story
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Department of Health Services empower campaigns to break the silent pandemic

PHOENIX, AZ – The Arizona Department of Health Services, or ADHS, encourages residents to empower social interactions during the COVID-19 pandemic by launching Start a Conversation campaign.Read full story
Arizona State

Six AZ 511 cameras to improve the traffic flow and tourism opportunities at Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ – Arizona Department of Transportation, or ADOT, recently installed six new AZ 511 cameras along State Route 95. Trevor Eltringham, ADOT Northwestern Regional Manager, stated the camera installment aimed to coordinate all traffic signals throughout the western region, thus can be controlled remotely from the Traffic Operations Center.Read full story
2 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Researcher from University of Arizona involved in a study of an enzyme that leads to COVID-19 mortality

PHOENIX, AZ - Researchers from the University of Arizona or UA, partnering with Stony Brook University and Wake Forest School of Medicine have conducted a new study on a particular enzyme that plays a role to cause more severe inflammation.Read full story
3 comments
Glendale, AZ

City of Glendale holds Open House Meeting regarding the sidewalks and bike facilities improvements

GLENDALE, AZ - The City of Glendale will be holding an Open House Meeting to discuss the design concepts of sidewalks and bike facilities improvements in Missouri Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The event will be on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 4:30 p.m. through 6:30 p.m. at O’Neil Recreation Center at 6448 W. Missouri Ave.Read full story
Maricopa County, AZ

Maricopa County Attorney's Office shares tips on how to avoid scams

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - Scams are plans that contain fraudulent and dishonest ways to get funds or even personal information by a scammer with older adults at the top of the targeted list. This is because they have larger savings, home, and retirement funds instead of younger adults.Read full story
Chandler, AZ

Chandler Center for the Arts presents The Beatles' tributes for residents this Friday

CHANDLER, AZ - Chandler Center for the Arts, or CCA, hosts a Free Summer Concert Series featuring Marmalade Skies this Friday, August 27, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. CCA invites residents to celebrate the tribute of The Beatles’ discography performed by Marmalade Skies. Most well-known hits will feature in the concert, from “A Hard Day’s Night” to “You’ve Got to Hide Your Love Away” to give them the most of The Beatles’ experience.Read full story
Apache Junction, AZ

Apache Junction announces several road restrictions from August 30 through September 3

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ - The City of Apache Junction has announced that there will be several road restrictions due to street maintenance projects. The project will start from August 30 through September 3, 2021. Here is the list of the date and locations.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy