ADOT releases Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for August 20 through 23

QUEEN CREEK, AZ - The Town of Queen Creek has announced the SR 24 westbound closure starting from Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 5 a.m. through 9 p.m. The closure will be from SR 24 westbound’s Gateway Freeway ramp to Loop 202 at Santan Freeway in Mesa.

The closure is due to road construction by the Arizona Department of Transportation or ADOT. Therefore, all drivers are advised to take the NB Ellsworth Road to WB Elliot Road before entering Loop 202.

Following the closure at Queen Creek, ADOT also announces several other Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory for Friday, August 20, through Monday, August 23, 2021. The first one is in the Maricopa area where SR 347 NB will be narrowed into one lane between Lakeview/Cobblestone Farms drives through Casa Blanca Road. This narrowing is due to road resurfacing and will be from Friday, August 20 through Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The second one is Loop 101 WB on Pima Freeway that will be closed due to lane striping from the widening project. The road between Pima Road/Princess Dr. and Scottsdale Road will be closed from 10 p.m. on Friday, August 20 through 5 a.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021. Drivers are suggested to take a detour from East Valley Loop 202 WB to SR 51 NB, or WB Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and WB Thompson Peak Parkway to reconnect with Loop 101.

The last one is i-10 WB along Watson Road and SR 85 will be narrowed into one lane due to the widening project. These closures will be from August 22 through September 10, 2021, from Sunday to Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

