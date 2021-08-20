Brookline College shares essential information to become a Home Health Aide

PHOENIX, AZ - Do you want to be a healthcare person that devotes yourself to those who need assistance at home? You can enroll yourself to be a Home Health Aide. Here is Brookline College’s brief explanation about Home Health Aide.

Home Health Aide is one of a Medical Assistant or MA professional that dedicate themselves as personal healthcare for people who suffer chronic illnesses, disabilities, seniors, and those who need extensive and constant care in their homes.

Home Health Aides will assist those people through their daily activities and give constant care of their health routine. An aide should be trustworthy and reliable before making a better situation in homes. A patient will trust its health aide while the health aide will have a better understanding of the patient’s condition and change. Those conditions will then be a report to doctors and families.

The duties of a Home Health Aide will include preparing the patient’s meals, dressing up the patient, vital signs monitoring, assisting with the patient’s bath and toilet use, assisting outside trips, and even light housekeeping duties.

In order to become an aide, the person should be having essential skills including having excellent verbal and written communication skills, a good observational and medical sharpness, and a compassionate and caring heart. Those skills will be trained while taking the MA diploma school.

Specific certification for an aide is also needed and could vary depends on each state and employer. The certification program will ensure a health aide candidate has the essential knowledge to be an aide. In addition, a health aide could earn $28,000 of an average annual salary or about $13 per hour.

