Phoenix Children's Skin Care experts explain psoriasis and how to treat it

PHOENIX, AZ - Have you ever seen dry red plaques on a child’s skin and grumbles of itchiness? That condition could be psoriasis. Here is a brief explanation of psoriasis by Phoenix Children’s Skin Care experts.

Psoriasis is the condition where dry, reddish, patches emerge on skin or other parts of a child. Its name came from the Greek word “psora” which means “itch”, while psoriasis itself means itching condition. Psoriasis could appear on the skin on elbows, knees, and scalp, on nails, and even on joints.

This condition could affect any age group with one-third of psoriasis cases emerge on infants before 2 years old. Experts haven’t determined the main cause of psoriasis, but it seems that the immune system and genetic reasons are the most likely to play some roles in it. Psoriasis could happen when the immune system of a person was false-activated and causing a part of the skin to grow faster. The skin then piles up and form thick plaques before cause inflammation and shows reddish and itchy skin patches.

In the case of treatment, it depends on how bad psoriasis goes and on what area it emerges. The main purpose is to ease the inflammation and reduce itchiness. Phoenix Children’s Division of Dermatology offers an extensive treatment for psoriasis with a certain medicine including drugs with corticosteroids, vitamin D creams, salicylic acid, and a special type of shampoo.

When medicines are not so effective against psoriasis, Phoenix Children’s also offers ultraviolet or UV phototherapy that uses a narrow band of UV-B light in order to treat the inflammation. The therapy will be given two to three times per week.

