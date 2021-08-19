Join these Green Living Zoom classes by Glendale Water Conservation

GLENDALE, AZ - The City of Glendale’s Conservation and Sustainable Living is holding a series of events called "Glendale Water Conservation’s Green Living Class." The classes will last from August through October and will be free on the Zoom platform.

The first class will be on August 26, 2021, and is titled Building Healthy Desert Soils. The class will discuss the ways to determine the type of soil, its layers, and the infiltration capacity of each soil type. The speaker will be Charlie Alcorn as the Program Coordinator with Watershed Management Group. This class aims to give more understanding of a productive and healthy urban landscape.

Prospective attendees should register here by inputting email address for the Zoom session login information.

The next class will be on September 1, 2021, titled Desert Hardy and Resilient Landscapes. For September 16, 2021, the will be Landscaping for Small Spaces. Save Money, Energy, and Water at Home, Bird-Friendly Backyard Habitats, and Growing Fruit Trees in the Desert classes will be on September 29, October 14 and 28, 2021, respectively. All registration information could be accessed here.

Special for the Save Money, Energy, and Water at Home class, the class will be hosted by Glendale Water Services Department together with SRP. There are also prizes for participants who join and answer an online survey.

All classes will be from 5:30 p.m. through 7 p.m. except for the Save Money, Energy, and Water at Home that will be from 4 p.m. through 5 p.m. The event is sponsored by the City of Glendale’s Water Service Department. For more information related to the registration, call 623.930.3535 or send an email to oabu@glendaleaz.com.

