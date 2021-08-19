Join Arizona the Sunset Moonlit Hike at Lost Dutchman State Park

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The Arizona State Park is holding an event called “Sunset Moonlit Hike” at the Lost Dutchman State Park. The event will be on August 21, and September 19, 2021, and will be guided by a ranger from the state park.

There are one-mile and a quarter-mile trail options that will amaze all participants with night critters and the view of Four Peaks and Goldfield Mountains on the horizon. Participants will also have the chance to see the beautiful transition from dusk into a full moon.

The event will start at 6:45 p.m. on August 21 and at 6:30 p.m. on September 21, 2021. The hike will start from Saguaro point. Note that photo permission is needed if participants are about to take photos.

If you want to visit this park, Lost Dutchman State Park is located at 6109 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction. The park is open throughout the year and offers many trails to hike or off-road cycling including Native Plant Trail, Treasure Loop Trail, Prospector’s View Trail, Jacob’s Crosscut Trail, Siphon Draw Trail, and Discovery Trail.

The admission fee is $7 for a vehicle that contains a maximum of four adults on weekdays and is $10 for Friday through Sunday. Individual and cyclist fee is $3 throughout the week. A trail map will also be provided together with ticket purchase. If you are about to visit the park in the day, make sure you bring enough water and a proper outdoor outfit.

The Lost Dutchman State Park offers various programs throughout the year such as Scorpion Hunting and Family Campout. Visit here for more information.

