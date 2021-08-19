International independent news organization to appoint ASU faculty member

TEMPE, AZ – Mi-Ai Parrish, the Media Enterprise managing director of Arizona State University, or ASU, has been appointed as the new board member of the Associated Press, or AP, a global independent news organization, for a three-year term of service.

Parrish will contribute to the board of directors with other 14 members. This position adds to her new achievement, as she is also serving as the president and publisher of The Arizona Republic and market president at USA Today Network.

Parrish expressed her pride in her new duty to contribute to AP. She then expected to help the organization charting the path and invest in journalism.

She also encourages students and faculty members to keep doing the journalism research, even from their homes, as the media industry expands across many platforms and new technologies over time.

Parrish noted China is one of the potential growth areas for the organization to conduct press duties. With the global reputation of AP, it would open the path to get involved in the conversation about emerging democracies and non-democracies while managing business and press issues.

Battinto L. Batts, Jr., dean of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication and Parrish’s colleague, appreciates Parish’s new duty in AP. He stated Parrish deserves the role, as she honors Sue-Clark Johnson Professorship from Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication for her experience in the journalism industry.

The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication bears ASU's reputation in media innovation. Its capability to adapt to fast-paced industry changes and network-building efforts opens the opportunity for collaborative innovation, especially on a global scale.

