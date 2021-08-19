Pinal County Public Health schedules mosquito fogging to suppress the West Nile Virus disease

PINAL COUNTY, AZ - The Pinal County Public Health Services District or PCPHSD has scheduled a mosquito fogging for areas in Pinal County. This is a part of the PCPHSD Environmental Health Division project to reduce mosquito breeding during the monsoon season that carries the West Nile Virus. It is scheduled to be from Thursday, August 19, 2021, through Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The fogged areas will include Maricopa’s Maricopa Meadows Subdivision, the Oasis at Magic Ranch Subdivision and the areas near the acreage properties at the north of the Town of Florence, and Arizona City in areas including Alsdorf Road, Sunland Gin Road, Phillips Road, and Squatter Road.

The Anvil 2+2 pesticide will be used in this fogging. This pesticide is U.S. EPA certified and will be effective to fight West Nile Virus carrier mosquitos. Anvil 2+2 is made of Sumithrin 2 percent and piperonyl butoxide 2 percent. Sumithrin is an artificial version of chrysanthemum flowers pesticide and piperonyl butoxide is used to make Sumithrin works better to get rid of mosquitos.

On the other hand, PCPHSD also shares tips for residents in the designated areas to reduce the exposure to the pesticide. The first one starts by closing all windows, doors, and ventilation. If you have air conditioners that are connected to outside vents, close those vents. It is suggested for you to just stay inside your home as well as your pets. You may continue to your daily activities thirty minutes after the fogging schedule.

West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne virus that can infect humans and animals. West Nile Virus could cause severe illness in people of all ages, with elders as the most vulnerable to more severe symptoms.

