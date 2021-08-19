Surprise Stadium will be the home for MLB's 2022 Spring Training starting on February 2022

SURPRISE, AZ - The City of Surprise has announced that the Surprise Stadium will be the home for Major League Baseball’s 2022 Cactus League Spring Training. This season also marks the Surprise Stadium’s 20 year anniversary.

Together with Kansas City Royals and Texas Rangers, the Opening Day will be on Saturday, February 26, 2022, as they will be against each other.

Other information related to the 2022 season including game schedules, ticket details, special packages, and safety guidelines will be announced later. Prospective participants may visit Surprise Stadium’s official website for registration to upcoming email alerts. You may also call 623-222-2222 regarding the ticket information.

The current schedule announced includes the dates for the upcoming match until March 26, 2022, with Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals on the field. Other teams are including, San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Angels, and many more. The complete schedule may be seen here.

The Surprise Stadium is located at 15850 N. Bullard Ave, Surprise. This stadium is specified for baseball games and is one of the city’s event spots in Surprise. The stadium prohibits visitors to bring alcoholic beverages as well as coolers, ice chests, thermoses, or other kinds of containers. Visitors are only allowed to sit on the designated stadium chairs and are prohibited to bring any kind of chairs. In addition, smoking and any kind of weapons are also prohibited.

Regarding the pandemic precautions, the stadium capacity will be limited to 25 percent following MLB and CDC guidelines. Any visitors that show any COVID-19 symptoms are strictly prohibited to attend the venue. All visitors are obliged to wear face coverings.

