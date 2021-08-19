Maricopa County Attorney's Office shares personal situational awareness while at home and work

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - Crimes could happen not only from the criminal’s intention but also from the opportunity some people may involuntarily give to them. In order to reduce the chance, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office or MCAO shares tips to apply situational awareness on a daily basis.

According to MCAO, situational awareness is awareness of our surroundings including the potential hazards or threats that may happen. Situational awareness also includes the awareness of being harmed and prepared for self-protection. Here are some tips about situational awareness around the home and the workplace.

Firstly, your routine at home may produce loopholes that can be observed by criminals. You can change your daily routine and route after being away from home. Once you feel that you are being followed by someone, immediately drive your way to a police station or a public place like a mall or restaurant.

If you managed to get home, check your surroundings for any changes or damages. Always put your door lights on with curtains to cover your windows when you are away or at night times. Extra security systems like CCTV cameras and alarms are always helpful. If you don’t have any, you may have your car key to surprise an intruder when you hear something suspicious at night.

While you are working, always pay attention to your surroundings especially when you are working in high workload situations. If you are about to work in a new place or new people, you may want to evaluate your coworkers and environment to put in your considerations. Be aware of unusual behavior or speech in your workplace as well as other signs from your coworkers.

Lastly, being communicative with your supervisors and coworkers could be helpful as well. Never forget to put safety first by applying those situational awareness tips.

