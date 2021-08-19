Day spa resorts worth visiting in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Are you wondering about places to release your body stiffness after a tense week of work and rejuvenate yourself to the fullest? Scottsdale has a wide range of day spa treatments worth trying. Plan a visit to these places listed just for you.

• Spa Lamar

Starts from $79, This resort offers numerous spa treatments, including therapeutic massages, facials, hair styling, nail services, and body scrubs and wraps. You can also purchase an amenity day pass to get unlimited access to the steam room, sauna, whirlpool, and heated swimming pool at this 14,000-square-foot place.

Location: 5115 N Scottsdale Rd 101.

• Kimberly’s Facial Boutique

There are lines of professional skincare treatment you can choose at this spa resort, including facials, chemical peels, waxing, myotonology, LED light therapy, and Intraceuticals Celebrity Oxygen Treatment.

You may not worry about the quality of service, as its owner, Kimberly Eckles, was a highly-requested aesthetician at Scottsdale’s Spa at Camelback Inn before opening her facial treatment resort.

Location: 10245 E Vía Linda # 113.

• The Now Massage

Natural wood surfaces, cactus galleries, and crystal grids create a back-to-nature spa experience. You can choose one of three treatments depending on your body needs: The Now, The Healer, and The Stretch. You can advance your spa by selecting additional treatment options, including Deep Tissue, Calm Balm, and Herbal Heat Therapy.

Location: 15435 North Scottsdale Road Suite 150.

• We Do Men

Who says spa treatments are just for women? We Do Men answers it; numerous packages of men spa treatments by Stacey Grondahl, an aesthetician experienced in man-grooming, while enjoying the classic vibes of Johnny Cash and Frank Sinatra. You can get insights into grooming as Grondahl doesn't hesitate to educate how to keep your skin at its best during the treatment.

Location: 4375 N. 75th St. Suite B.

