The city of Sedona to organize annual wine festival this September

SEDONA, AZ – The city of Sedona will celebrate its 12th annual winery festival named Sedona Winefest this year on September 25 and 26 at Sedona Posse Grounds Park located at 525 Posse Ground Road, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sandy Moriarty, the Sedona Winefest founder, stated the event showcases award-winning wines from 28 wineries across the state for residents to try. She added the event would also accommodate them to meet the winemakers attending the festival.

The two-day event will feature various artisan vendors and food trucks. Residents can also look at the Plein Air Painting demonstration organized by Sedona Arts Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition, the event will also have live music by The Sugar Thieves on Sunday. The band will perform American roots music with various styles, including blues, jazz, country gospel, folk, and rock and roll, from 1.30 to 4.30 p.m.

From 28 wineries participating in the event, some of them are as follows:

• Caduceus Cellars,

• Burning Tree Cellars,

• Bodega Pierce

• Copper Horse Vineyard,

• Cove Mesa Vineyards, and,

• Carlson Creek Vineyard.

Residents attending the event shall purchase the ticket for $40 per person at the venue. They can buy cheaper early bird tickets at $35 per person and get a commemorative glass with six wine tasting tickets. Non-wine drinkers shall pay an additional fee of $10 to access the festival.

Children under the age of 18 accompanied by adults receive no charge to enter. Residents can purchase additional wine tickets at the venue to taste more wines. The event requires attendees and staff to obey the regulations regarding COVID 19 protocols to ensure safety and health upon enjoying the event.

