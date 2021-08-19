Enjoy the best monsoon sunsets at these four places around Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - Arizona could be the best place to enjoy sunsets among other states in the U.S. Before you think that this statement is baloney, it is scientifically proven that the Arizona ecosystem and landscape actually make the particles in the Arizona air reflect more color.

Although monsoon season could bring storms and high winds, it is the best season for you to enjoy sunsets. Here are the four-place recommendations to enjoy sunsets around Arizona.

1. Lost Dutchman State Park

If you live around Phoenix, just go to the Lost Dutchman State Park. This state park is famous with the “Valley of the Sun” name because one spot close to the Superstition Mountains is the most popular place to view the sunset. The Lost Dutchman State Park is located at 6109 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction.

2. Slide Rock State Park

Move to the north of Phoenix to the City of Sedona. Try to visit Slide Rock State Park that is located at 6871 N. Highway 89A, Sedona. This location is famous for the Oak Creek Canyon spot to enjoy the sunset with orange sky complete with rusty red rocks that add the beauty of the landscape.

3. Red Rock State Park

Located at 4050 Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona, this state park offers a rusty-colored hue to the horizon. The best spot to enjoy sunsets is at the Eagle’s Nest Trail where you will also be able to look at the area around the state park.

4. Picacho Peak State Park

Move to the south to Tucson, Picacho Peak State Park is located at Picacho Peak Rd, Picacho, next to Wymola. It is the best spot to enjoy the Sonoran Desert sunset around Tucson with golden or even purple hue sunset as the background of the two mountain peaks.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.