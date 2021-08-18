WHAM Art Association holds the August Underground Poetry Night

SURPRISE, AZ - The WHAM Art Association of Surprise City is holding the 2021 Underground Poetry Night on Friday, August 20, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will be at the WHAM Art Association building at 16560 N. Dysart Rd.

This event is free poetry, verse, and storytelling open mic that will be available throughout the year on every third Friday of the month. It is a collaboration between WHAM and the City of Surprise Arts and Cultural Advisory Commission. Everyone is invited to this open mic event without any advance registration.

However, prospective visitors are suggested to do an advance reservation since the seats are limited. Visitors are also required to follow the pandemic-related rules including face masks and social distancing. Contact Margaret at lieu.artist@gmail.com or by calling 623-777-9116 for reservation and virtual attendance.

The WHAM Art Association and Gallery is the place to promote arts from local artists. The building is as big as 8500-square-feet that includes 15 working art studios, three classrooms, and a professional art gallery. There is also a traveling art studio as well.

WHAM offers resources for those who work in arts fields including artists, collectors, writers, enthusiasts, and many more. The gallery opens from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. WHAM also offers Adults and Teen Membership programs that cost $40 and $30 annually, respectively. Each member will get the perks such as teen WHAM T-shirts for teen members, discounts for various events, art classes by professional artists, art competitions, and many more. Visit this page for more information about membership.

