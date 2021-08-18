Surprise city opens new members recruitment for Surprise Youth Justice Project

SURPRISE, AZ - The City of Surprise has announced that it is opening a new Surprise Youth Justice Project or SYJP members’ recruitment. SYJP members will be involving high school students that want to raise the restorative justice chances for young people in Surprise.

SYJP will be partnering with Maricopa County and Surprise City Court in engaging students in the Teen Court. Teen Court is a diversion program for teenage offenders whose cases will be evaluated by a panel consisted of their peers that will determine suitable consequences.

Based on prior experiences, the Teen Court is an effective way to resolve conflicts as well as prevent other offenses in the future. The offenders that are judged by the Court will also have the responsibility for what they have done without any burden to opportunities.

This program is aiming at 9th to 12th-grade students that are studying in schools in Surprise or living in Surprise. For prospective applicants, the application will be closed on September 13, 2021. The applicants are required to submit a one-minute video of them answering the required questions including their name, their grade and school, their understanding of justice, the role of justice in society, and the reason why they want to join the project.

The video should be submitted to Gina Neria, the Youth Services Coordinator by uploading the video to Google Drive and share the link to her email at gina.neria@surpriseaz.gov as well as cityofsurpriseyouth@gmail.com. In addition, all applicants are also obliged to fill a Parent Acknowledgement Form that can be accessed here.

You may contact Gina Neria at her email or call her at 623.222.1031 for more information.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.