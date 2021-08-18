City of Maricopa will hold the 2021 Salsa Night Market

CITY OF MARICOPA, AZ - The City of Maricopa has announced that there will be the 2021 Salsa Night Market on September 25, 2021. The Night Market will be at Copper Sky Recreation Complex at 44345 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

This year’s Night Market was postponed to late September from spring to honor the Hispanic Heritage Month with the “Dia De Los Muertos” theme.

Salsa Night Market is a combination of Maricopa City’s annual Salsa Festival and Copa Night Market vents. The event will hold two different salsa contests for amateurs and professional salsa makers. Visitors can also enjoy various food vendors, live entertainment, food trucks, and beers or in Spanish, they call it ‘cervezas.’ This event is admission free and aims for adult visitors. Children are also welcome but there will be no kids-specific entertainment.

For prospective salsa contest participants, there will be about a $5 admission fee. Unlike previous years that were open for the public, this year’s contests will be limited to judge panels only. For the Ultimate Salsa Chef category, there will be $2500 for the Ultimate tag winner and $250 for the Amateur tag winner for the Amateur Salsa Chef category. Both categories will be divided into Hot and Mild subcategories with three-position winners for each subcategory.

Visit this page for more information related to the contest rules.

Salsa itself is a classic condiment originated from southwestern areas that made of fresh ingredients. The main ingredients contain tomatoes, onions, salt, lime, chilies, cilantro, and other spices that may vary from each salsa maker.

For more information about the event, visit here including for those who are prospective vendors that want to be featured in the event.

